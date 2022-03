The Florida Panthers still sit atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 35-13-5, one point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. But after a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, all of which have taken place at home. It ties their longest losing streak of the season and is their longest home skid.

