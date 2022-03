DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored 59 seconds after New York had a go-ahead goal wiped out, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Islanders 5-3 on Tuesday night. Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and also added an assist for Colorado, which has won four straight. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews also had goals for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO