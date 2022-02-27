ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sunday with Sherelle: ‘When I make it home I think about takeaways’

By Michael Segalov
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nrZR_0eQPpFu400
Sherelle Photograph: Isaac Lamb

Sunday morning? I wake up in a hotel room – confused, thirsty and tired – trying to work out if and how I’ll make it downstairs for breakfast. I’ve usually played a closing set the night before, not getting in until 4 or 5 in the morning, often later. Sometimes, I hit the buffet before bedtime.

How do you unwind? It’s my day of rest. I look at videos from the night before, sorting out my social media. When I make it back to east London I play PlayStation, watch Come Dine With Me , and think about takeaways.

Sundays growing up? As a kid I’d play football, then go to McDonald’s, but I wouldn’t tell Mum – she wasn’t into it. Through my teenage years me and my mates were innocent: while others smoked and drank we sat in the park like proper indie kids.

Will you exercise now? Darling, no. We can’t be doing that after the late nights and drinking. I’ve started running – it helps with my mental health – but that’s very much something for weekdays.

An afternoon to yourself? I try not to listen to music, for days I’ve been surrounded by it: going from a loud and busy place to emptiness and silence helps keep me calm. Occasionally, I dabble in the kitchen – I might cook a roast for one; it feels like proper adulting.

Sunday nights out? They are always an adventure: not much is open; you feel you shouldn’t be doing it. For me, Sunday nights spent dancing have always been special. I used to work a Sunday job at TopMan: still hungover from the night before, we’d take ourselves to GAY in Soho or to a random spot in Vauxhall afterwards. I miss that freedom and silliness.

And now? I’m mostly at home. By the evening I’ll have put down my phone; unless someone calls, I try not to touch it. Then I’m here for Real Housewives: Atlanta, Potomac or Salt Lake City . I find watching lives that are more chaotic than mine before bed strangely calming.

Fabric presents: SHERELLE is out now

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald#Vauxhall
Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
Mashed

The In-N-Out Invention That Changed Fast Food Forever

In-N-Out is a culinary mainstay over on the West Coast. Known for its steadfast commitment to freshness (one of the reasons the burger chain won't expand eastward, according to Reader's Digest) and a famously "not-so-secret" menu, In-N-Out has entered the history books as a utopia of Double-Double burgers and animal style fries. What some fans may not realize, however, is that In-N-Out is also the birthplace of the modern-day drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy