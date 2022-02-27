ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Bakowski Bridge of Lights displays Ukrainian colors

By Christa Swanson
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d12xc_0eQPoxuN00

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The newly rechristened Bakowski Bridge of Lights lit up in support of Ukraine Saturday night.

Around 7:00 p.m., 375 color kinetic LEDs lit up the night in blue and gold, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show support for the people of Ukraine. Fighting intensified in Kyiv earlier on Saturday as more Russian troops moved into the city.

How ‘Saturday Night Live’ paid tribute to Ukraine during the show’s cold open

Officials across the ArkLaTex have voiced support for the Ukrainian people since the start of the invasion began early Thursday morning. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association, and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves” in a tweet on Saturday .

“We need to be clear in our condemnation of Russia and the actions that they have taken. We must impose the most severe sanctions that’s available to us,” stated Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sen. Bill Cassidy released a statement supporting the move but asserting the U.S. government should do more. He also stated his opposition to U.S. military engagement.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made us all stand with the Ukrainians. And if you’re freedom-loving, you are asking what should we do in response.”

Stories of bravery: Ukrainians rally to defend their country

According to a count by Stacker in Oct. 2021, there are 113 Ukrainian immigrants living in the Shreveport-Bossier area. That makes up 1% of all foreign-born residents in the cities.

Military members and veterans around the ArkLaTex are serving or trapped in the area as Russian troops move in while their families worry if they will be alright.

Sgt. Savanna Stewart , a Blackhawk crew chief from Benton, is stationed at a NATO base in Romania. “We got to talk to her yesterday, and she got woke up with bombs because their base is right there by the coast,” said her father Bruce Stewart. “She could actually see – when they were up in the helicopter – the Russian ships.” Her mother says it means a lot to her just to see her and get to hear that she’s okay.

Ukrainian refugee speaks with KTAL after fleeing Kyiv

Tyler native and Iraq veteran Paul Gray opened a gymnasium in Ukraine but had to shut it down three weeks ago as the crisis loomed. He chose to stay but now he can’t come home. “So, I am here at Sophia, the 25th. It’s Friday. The city is closed down and there are Russian jets overhead. Anyways, I’m doing okay. But, it should be a night,” he said in a recent video. His mother says what he’s doing is honorable and all she can do is pray.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

These are the 3 most stolen vehicles in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Data released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the top three most stolen vehicles in the county in 2021. The 2021 data shows that the top three vehicles are pre-2000 Honda Civics, pre-2000 Honda Accords, and 1998 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks. The numbers match up with state-wide figures […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Asa Hutchinson
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainians#Veteran#Russian#Blackhawk#Nato
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy