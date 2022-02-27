Zumba® at Sports*Com

As the month of February ends, we wanted to turn our attention one more time to Heart Health and of how important moving and exercise is to not only your heart but so many other factors. According to the CDC, about half of all Americans (47 percent) have at least...
Gin rummy, also known as gin, is a card game popular around the world. It’s perfect for two players, so if you want to try it out with your best friend or better half, you’re sure to have a lot of fun and a great battle. Discover how to play gin rummy at nj casino.
Yes, you read that right- not a 10k, a 100k skiing challenge. STRIDE adaptive sports announced Wednesday that its biggest fundraising event of the year, the 100,000 Vertical Challenge Ski Race, raised over $54,000.
A new live jazz venue in Indianapolis hosts gospel and mimosas on Sunday, karaoke nights during the week, and cooks up some mad pizzas. The owners tell WRTV they're just getting started. "What we've created here is a vibe all in itself."
UTICA, N.Y. - Teoka Muhammad, also known as "ZumbaSista" is a black-owned Zumba instructor that operates out of the Carol L. Crooms Cultural Educational Center in Utica. ZumbaSista hasn't had a class since March of 2020. Muhammad said, "When things shut down it was very difficult and confusing to turn...
Comments / 0