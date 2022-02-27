Metabolic Burn at PCC

Despite national and international efforts for the prevention of metabolic syndrome and its underlying diseases/disorders, its prevalence is still rising, especially in the middle-aged population. In this study, we explore the effect of high fat diet on the development of metabolic syndrome in middle-aged mice and to evaluate the potential benefits of voluntary physical exercise on the periphery as well as brain cognitive function, and to explore the potential mechanisms. We found that metabolic syndrome developed at middle age significantly impairs cognitive function and the impairment is associated with gene dysregulation in metabolic pathways that are largely affecting astrocytes in the brain. Eight-week voluntary wheel running at a frequency of three times a week, not only improves peripheral glucose control but also significantly improves learning and memory. The improvement of cognitive function is associated with restoration of gene expression involved in energy metabolism in the brain. Our study suggests that voluntary physical exercise is beneficial for metabolic syndrome-induced peripheral as well as cognitive dysfunction and can be recommended as therapeutic intervention for metabolic syndrome and associated diseases.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO