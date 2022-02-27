ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

AARP Tax Aide

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanmarcostx.gov
 3 days ago

Trained volunteers from AARP prepare individual tax returns for free...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tax help near you: Where to get free assistance from AARP and others in Tarrant County

Need help with your income taxes? The sooner you file, the sooner the IRS can process your refund. Find free tax help in your city below. Locations for community tax centers (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are available to Tarrant County residents. To qualify for VITA, residents must have an individual or household income less than $60,000 annually. AARP tax help is open to anyone, but it’s targeted towards seniors and moderate- to low-income individuals.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WTHR

Yes, anyone can join AARP, but some benefits are reserved for adults 50 and older

AARP calls itself the nation’s largest organization for seniors. Membership comes with perks like discounts at businesses throughout the country, including hotels, car rental companies and more. But you might be wondering if those outside of their golden years can reap the benefits of AARP, as author Arianna Rebolini...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Volunteers#Photo Id
KTLA

Even AARP’s expert on caregiving was bankrupted by caregiving costs

It’s not easy being a caregiver for a sick or elderly parent or relative. Nor is it cheap. Family caregivers provide an estimated $470 billion worth of free care to loved ones, according to the Wall Street Journal, and spend an average 26% of their personal income on caregiving expenses. A third of caregivers use […]
ECONOMY
Augusta Free Press

AARP Virginia Fraud Alert: Job search scams

The workforce has become a seller’s market and millions of people are leaving their job for greener pastures. More money, working from home and more time off are just some of the perks. But if you’re in the market for a career upgrade, make sure that new gig is legitimate before taking the leap.
VIRGINIA STATE
KITV.com

Aging Well: AARP launches job center for veterans and spouses

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Having a purpose or a paycheck can help keep seniors Aging Well. That's why the AARP launched a new online job center for veterans and their spouses. Transitioning from a military job to a civilian one can be difficult for some military members or their spouses. That's why AARP wants to make it easier them with a job site just for military.
HAWAII STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

No COVID-19 boosters for 70% of nursing home staffs, AARP says

More than 70 percent of staff in U.S. nursing homes had not received a COVID-19 booster as of late January, and 40 percent of the residents hadn't gotten the shots, AARP reported Feb. 17. The new AARP analysis, which reflects COVID-19 nursing home data between Dec. 27 and Jan. 23,...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
AARP
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Navigating financial aid

MILWAUKEE - Student loans are top-of-mind for students and family as the repayment freeze continues. February is Financial Aid Awareness month and financial professional Brad Allen with Drake & Associates shares how families can navigate financial aid.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Augusta Free Press

AARP Virginia: Omicron wreaked havoc on Virginia nursing homes

AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard paints a grim picture of the devastation caused by the surge of the Omicron variant in America’s nursing homes and underscores the need for booster shots to protect both residents and staff. For the four-week period ending Jan. 23, cases were more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend launches AARP Age-Friendly Community Survey

The City of South Bend launched its AARP Age-Friendly Community Survey. The City is asking residents aged 50 and over to take the survey and hopes to collect 500 responses over the next six weeks. The information collected will be used to inform the City’s efforts towards becoming more livable...
SOUTH BEND, IN
cbs19news

AARP: Nursing home hard hit by Omicron surge

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Long-term care facilities and nursing homes in Virginia were hit hard by the surge of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. AARP reports staff cases were more than 11 times higher than the national average while resident cases were more than eight times higher.
VIRGINIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Talking taxes: Tax deadlines

As you already know, the last two years Americans have been given extra time for filing their taxes but this year the government is getting back into its normal routine. The post Talking taxes: Tax deadlines appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KELOLAND TV

AARP South Dakota 2022 Community Challenge grant

Do you ever drive through your community and think to yourself, “This area could use a dog park” or “How about a bike trail?” It’s projects like those and others the AARP Community Challenge grant program, as part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative, is looking to fund. That helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. The program is intended to help communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress in support of residents. AARP South Dakota State Director, Erik Gaikowski, joined us today to tell us more about the program that helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages.
POLITICS
East Oregonian

AARP volunteers offer free help with taxes in Hermiston, Boardman

HERMISTON — Tax season is here, and once again the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is helping locals with their 2021 tax forms. “People are a little bit scared of the IRS,” said Steve Frazier, who is helping with the program. “They want to do the right thing, but they get nervous. We’re here to help them do the right thing.”
HERMISTON, OR
LehighValleyLive.com

With $3.4M in federal pandemic aid, Warren County looks to cut 2022 taxes

The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday introduced a $99.5 million budget for 2022 that cuts taxes by 2 cents per $100 of tax base. Slated for a public hearing March 23, the spending plan allocates $8.2 million for capital projects through the board’s pay-as-you-go philosophy, and uses $3.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act federal pandemic relief package for county road improvements, 911 technology and county building upgrades, according to a county news release.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

AARP Fraud Watch: Vacation Scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says you may get an email or a phone call offering free getaways or vacation rentals at really low prices. If it seems to good to be true, it could be a scam. AARP says don’t: sign up for a travel deal before checking out the company. assume a vacation […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Itemlive.com

Swampscott for All Ages recognized by AARP

SWAMPSCOTT — The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) of Massachusetts awarded an Action Plan Certificate to the town on Thursday, approving it for an All Ages’s year-one action plan. The post Swampscott for All Ages recognized by AARP appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy