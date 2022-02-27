AARP Tax Aide

Do you ever drive through your community and think to yourself, “This area could use a dog park” or “How about a bike trail?” It’s projects like those and others the AARP Community Challenge grant program, as part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative, is looking to fund. That helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. The program is intended to help communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress in support of residents. AARP South Dakota State Director, Erik Gaikowski, joined us today to tell us more about the program that helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages.

