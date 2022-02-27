Altered Book Art

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm in Rock Island, shares her approach to Black History Month. She is seeking to become a better ally within her community by looking for opportunities to learn more about Black history and culture, and she does this in various ways: through non-fiction books that teach her about specific events or perspectives, through literature that shows her Black experiences and emotions in a way that helps her understand the history, through activities such as coloring books, flash cards, and other items that let me practice mindfulness that happens to also familiarize me visually and playfully with elements of Black culture, and through art -both as actual art objects and art depicted in books.

