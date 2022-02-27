ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Andre Drummond: Records double-double Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Drummond ended with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in...

www.cbssports.com

NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Records 20-10 double-double

Portis totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 23 minutes during Monday's 130-106 win over the Hornets. Portis rattled off his second consecutive double-double and his fourth in the past five games. Although the recent acquisition of Serge Ibaka adds some competition in the frontcourt, Portis appears to have a solid foothold on a top-unit role and should continue to put up respectable numbers on a game-by-game basis.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Andre Drummond: Feels fine after scary fall

Drummond limped to the bench after falling hard on his left knee during Monday's game against Toronto but was able to return, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports. He finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two asissts and one block in 16 minutes. Milholen notes that Drummond...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets starting LaMarcus Aldridge on Tuesday for injured Andre Drummond (knee)

Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Aldridge will make his 12th start this season after Andre Drummond was ruled out. In a matchup against a Toronto team allowing a 110.1 defensive rating, our models project Aldridge to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Aldridge's...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Andre Drummond (knee) ruled out on Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Drummond will miss the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back after playing 16 minutes with recent knee soreness. Expect LaMarcus Aldridge to log more minutes at the five against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating.
NBA
Newsday

Cautious Nets rule Andre Drummond out with knee soreness

The Nets lost another key piece Tuesday as they continue to tread water while awaiting the return of their superstars. Andre Drummond, who hit the floor hard minutes into the first quarter Monday, grabbed his left knee and limped to the bench, but eventually returned to action in their loss to the Raptors.However, he was ruled out of Tuesday’s rematch with knee soreness. The Nets don’t believe the injury is serious, acting coach Jacque Vaughn said, but want to be cautious in the second game of a back-to-back.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
The Gardner News

Four takeaways from the Quabbin boys basketball team's Div. 3 preliminary round loss to Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN — The 42nd-seeded Quabbin boys basketball team must wait another year to collect its first Division 3 victory in the MIAA’s new statewide tournament format. Foul trouble and the red-hot second-half shooting of Belchertown’s Tyler McDonald proved to be too much for the Panthers to overcome in a 58-46 loss to the 26th-seeded Orioles in a Division 3 preliminary round game, Tuesday evening, in Belchertown. ...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA

