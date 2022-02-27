ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Goran Dragic: Scores six points in Nets debut

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dragic recorded six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Nets' Goran Dragic: Playing-time restriction in place

Head coach Steve Nash said Dragic will receive a similar workload Monday against the Raptors as he did in his Nets debut during Saturday's win over the Bucks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Considering Dragic's debut marked his first game action since Nov. 13, the Nets didn't ask him...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Fg
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Frank Vogel Asked The Lakers Team To Pretend They Were Down By 15 Points While Being Down By 30: "Imagine Losing By So Much That You Pretend You're Down By Less Double Digits."

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy