“Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” or “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”. This Wednesday, March 2, Catholics and other Christians all over the world will go to church and hear those words as ashes are either sprinkled on their heads or traced to make a black cross on their foreheads. By some accounts, more Catholics attend Mass on Ash Wednesday than on any other holiday of the year, including Christmas or Easter!

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO