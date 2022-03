American Idol champ Kelly Clarkson is known for her powerful voice and her latest cover deserves a listen. As the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer takes the stage for a special karaoke moment rightfully dubbed as "Kellyoke." The Emmy-winning show is just in its third season and one thing that fans can always look forward to is which song Kelly will be lending her voice to next. This go round, Kelly chose the upbeat tune of Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO