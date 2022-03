Free Comic Book Day, typically the first Saturday in May, has been in flux since the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in everyone's plans. This year however it seems most publishers are getting back into the swing of what fans expect as DC Comics has confirmed their slate of titles that will be released on on Saturday, May 7th. Last year the publisher released first looks at their Fear State storyline plus a preview of two Suicide Squad books, this year DC will release a tease of their Dark Crisis event but also a Free Comic Book Day one-shot tie-in to the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.

11 DAYS AGO