ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian troops enter Ukraine's Kharkiv -Ukrainian official

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wogfn_0eQOfdG500

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, the regional governor said.

"The Russian enemy's light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre," Governor Oleh Sinegubov said. "Ukraine's armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out."

Videos published by Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, and Ukraine's state information agency showed several light military vehicles moving along a street and, separately, a burning tank.

A Reuters witness in Kharkiv said Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles could be seen in different parts of the city and firing could be heard.

Military trucks with the letter "Z" painted on their sides could be seen in residential areas, the witness said.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Anton Zverev; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue, William Mallard and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian Troops#Kharkiv#Military Vehicles#Thomson Reuters#Ukrainian
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy