ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

1 dead, 6 injured in fatal crash on Malibu Canyon Road, CHP shuts down road in both directions

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

One person was killed and six others were injured following a two-car crash on Malibu Canyon Road Saturday night prompting a full road closure in the area.

The crash happened in an unincorporated area of the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu shortly after 8:30 p.m.

One person, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene, four others suffered critical injuries, and two other crash victims received minor injuries, according to authorities

The four crash victims with critical injuries were flown to local hospitals, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Malibu Canyon Road was closed for the investigation. CHP issued a SigAlert for Malibu Canyon just south of Piuma Road, and expects the closure to last for at least three hours.

Traffic lanes were closed in both directions. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Malibu, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Malibu, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
Malibu, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Santa Monica Mountains#Traffic Accident#Sigalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy