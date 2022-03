Prosecutors told jurors Darius Fields ordered the kidnapping and murder of Shavon Randle on the opening day of testimony in his organized criminal activity trial. Assistant district attorney Jennifer Falk told jurors during opening statements they don’t know who actually pulled the trigger in the 13-year old’s death and another man, but that a web of evidence including drugs, guns, cash and cell phone records places Fields at the center of an elaborate retaliation plot.

