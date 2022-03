The Nets lost another key piece Tuesday as they continue to tread water while awaiting the return of their superstars. Andre Drummond, who hit the floor hard minutes into the first quarter Monday, grabbed his left knee and limped to the bench, but eventually returned to action in their loss to the Raptors.However, he was ruled out of Tuesday’s rematch with knee soreness. The Nets don’t believe the injury is serious, acting coach Jacque Vaughn said, but want to be cautious in the second game of a back-to-back.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO