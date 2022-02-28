Learn about manatee restoration project for Warm Mineral Springs

NORTH PORT — Manatees had a devastating 2021 with a record number of deaths reported: 1,001, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

That trend has continued into 2022, with more than 300 dying less than two months into the year, mostly attributed to starvation due to loss of seagrass in their feeding areas.

But the endangered mammals will soon be getting some help in South Sarasota County with habitat restoration.

State and federal wildlife officials are working with local partners to restore Warm Mineral Springs’ downstream run and Salt Creek, which the FWC considers “the most important natural manatee warm-water refuge along Florida’s southwest coast.”

Warm Mineral Springs and North Port creeks that empty into the Myakka River provide manatees vital warm water havens in the winter, scientists say.

The $3 million project will help correct downgrades of the waterways caused by “sedimentation, erosion, debris — and human disturbance by local residents and tourists,” the Gulf Coast Community Foundation stated in a December press release. The foundation is one of the project’s community partners working with the FWC and the National Wildlife Federation.

To inform the public about the upcoming work, the project planners have planned a series of open house events and public meetings for this week. They are reaching out to people living along the waterways, including the Eastern European residents that make up a large portion of the Warm Mineral Springs community.

Residents and community members can speak to agency staff and manatee experts about the upcoming creek restoration project, what to expect, why the creek is important to manatees, and how to help keep manatees safe.

“Located in Sarasota County near North Port, this project will improve warm-water access and habitat quality for the more than 100 Florida manatees that have been documented using Warm Mineral Springs Creek as a refuge during the winter months,” the FWC states in a recent release.

The following meetings are planned for this week:

• 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Morgan Family Community Center Patio, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Light hors d’oeuvres provided, translator available

• 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, virtual-video meeting, tinyurl.com/WMSPubMtg1

• 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friendship Club of WMS, 12125 Warm Mineral Springs Drive

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, virtual-video meeting, tinyurl.com/WMSPubMtg2

• 8:30 a.m. March 26, Harbor Isles Coffee Hour, Palm Harbor Drive

For additional meeting dates and locations, contact Jessica Bibza at bibzaj@nwf.org or 404-892-1744. For more about the FWC and manatees, visit myfwc.com.