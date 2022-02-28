Um, Yes Please? Save 50% on Champion Logo Hoodies, Sweatshirts & Joggers Today via Amazon Prime

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you feeling stressed lately? Yeah, us too. And when the world is getting you down, there’s nothing wrong with indulging in some harmless retail therapy, so long as you don’t spend beyond your means. And it’s our job to make sure SPY readers are always informed of the best deals of the day. If it were up to us, you’d never pay full price for clothing, grooming supplies or gadgets ever again. To start your week, we’ve got a really great find for you.

Amazon Prime Members can now buy Champion Logo Hoodies and save 58% on the full retail price. The discount knocks the price down to just $21 for total savings of $29 — and the savings don’t stop there. We’ve collected even more Champion products on sale below, and these are some of the best Champion deals we’ve ever seen.



Buy: Black Champion Logo Hoodie $30.50



Buy: Grey Champion Logo Hoodie $30.50 (orig. $50.00) 39% OFF

This Is Why We Love Champion Logo Hoodies

Champion has been the everyman brand so far in 2022. They recently collaborated with Todd Snyder and Harley-Davidson on a new collection, but it’s the brand’s everyday hoodies, shirts and joggers that we love the most. Case in point: the ultra-comfy logo hoodie pictured above.

This isn’t your ordinary hoodie. Not only is Champion one of the hippest brands to rep in 2022, but this particular sweatshirt is one of the most highly rated hoodies for sale on Amazon. This hoodie has nearly perfect reviews. After more than 45,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers, this product has an outstanding 4.8-star rating, which is about as high as we’ve ever seen. So for anyone searching for the best Champion deals of the week, this is it.

Here are some other reasons to love this comfy hoodie:

Made from 50% polyester, 50% cotton for ultra-soft feel

Available in dozens of colors to suit your style

Soft and cozy brushed fleece interior

Free shipping and returns for Prime members

Better yet, if you’re feeling especially trendy this week, you can also build your own matching 2-piece athleisure set. Some of our favorite Champion leggings and joggers are also on sale right now. Simply buy a pair of Champion sweats in a matching color and you have a perfect Lazy Sunday outfit.

This week, women can buy Champion logo leggings starting at just $37, while guys can order matching Champion Jersey Joggers for $18 and Powerblend Fleece Joggers for $24.

Check out these additional Champion deals below.

Champion Men’s Lightweight Jersey Joggers

ONLY $18



Buy: Champion Men’s Lighweight Jersey Joggers $18.00 (orig. $30.00) 40% OFF

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts

SAVE 50% NOW



Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts $22.03 (orig. $45.00) 51% OFF

Champion Women’s Everyday Legging

ON SALE



Buy: Champion Women’s Everyday Leggings $37.98 (orig. $40.00) 5% OFF

Champion Women’s Reverse Weave Boyfriend Crew

SAVE 40% NOW



Buy: Champion Women’s Reverse Weave Boyfriend Crew $29.97 (orig. $50.00) 40% OFF

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Joggers

ONLY $24



Buy: Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Joggers $24.40

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.