Our Favorite Champion Hoodie Deal Is Back, Plus Tons More Champion Deals: $21 Hoodies, $13 T-Shirts

If you’re the type of person who’s always casually checking out the clothing of friends, co-workers, neighbors and total strangers, then we know you’ve been spying a lot of Champion gear on the street. The pandemic mainstreamed athleisure and comfy clothing in a big way, and Champion isn’t just one of the best athleisure brands , it’s also one of the most affordable. And this week, Amazon has tons of great discounts on Champion hoodies, tees, sweatshirts, joggers and accessories. Some of these discounts we’ve seen pop up before, but we also found some new deals on Champion logo gear.

Are you feeling stressed lately? Yeah, us too. And when the world is getting you down, there’s nothing wrong with indulging in some harmless retail therapy, so long as you don’t spend beyond your means. And it’s our job to make sure SPY readers are always informed of the best deals of the day. If it were up to us, you’d never pay full price for clothing, grooming supplies or gadgets ever again.

This week, Amazon Prime Members can buy Champion Logo Hoodies and save 58% on the full retail price. Not only is this lower than the price available at Champion’s own online store, but you can benefit from Amazon free shipping as well. The discount knocks the price down to just $21 for total savings of $29 — and the savings don’t stop there. We’ve collected even more Champion products on sale below, and these are some of the best Champion deals we’ve ever seen.



Buy: Black Champion Logo Hoodie $21.00 (orig. $50.00) 58% OFF



Buy: Grey Champion Logo Hoodie $30.00 (orig. $50.00) 40% OFF

The Best Champion Deals on Amazon Prime

Champion has been the everyman brand so far in 2022. They recently collaborated with Todd Snyder and Harley-Davidson on a new collection, but it’s the brand’s everyday hoodies, shirts and joggers that we love the most. Case in point: the ultra-comfy logo hoodie pictured above.

This isn’t your ordinary hoodie. Not only is Champion one of the hippest brands to rep in 2022, but this particular sweatshirt is one of the most highly rated hoodies for sale on Amazon. This hoodie has nearly perfect reviews. After more than 45,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers, this product has an outstanding 4.8-star rating, which is about as high as we’ve ever seen. So for anyone searching for the best Champion deals of the week, this is it.

Better yet, if you’re feeling especially trendy this week, you can also build your own matching 2-piece athleisure set. Some of our favorite Champion leggings and joggers are also on sale right now. Simply buy a pair of Champion sweats in a matching color and you have a perfect Lazy Sunday outfit.

This week, women can buy Champion logo leggings starting at just $37, while guys can order matching Champion Jersey Joggers for $18, Powerblend Fleece Joggers for $24, and Champion logo socks for as little as $1.43 per pair.

Check out the latest and best Champion deals from Amazon below.

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie

SAVE 56%



Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodies $19.99 (orig. $45.00) 56% OFF

Champion Men’s Lightweight Jersey Joggers

ONLY $18



Buy: Champion Men’s Lighweight Jersey Joggers $18.00 (orig. $30.00) 40% OFF

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts

SAVE 40% NOW



Buy: Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts $27.00 (orig. $45.00) 40% OFF

Champion Women’s Leggings

ON SALE



Buy: Champion Women’s Tights Double Logo $23.26 (orig. $30.00) 22% OFF

Champion Women’s Reverse Weave Boyfriend Crew

SAVE 40% NOW



Buy: Champion Women’s Reverse Weave Boyfriend Crew $29.97 (orig. $50.00) 40% OFF

Champion Logo T-Shirts

SAVE 45%



Buy: Champion Men’s Logo T-Shirt $13.83 (orig. $25.00) 45% OFF

Champion Men’s Classic Jersey Joggers

ONLY $21



Buy: Champion Men’s Classic Jersey Joggers $21.00 (orig. $35.00) 40% OFF

Champion Moisture-Wicking Socks (6-Pack)

UP TO 60% OFF



Buy: Champion Moisture-Wicking Socks (6-Pack) $8.55 (orig. $19.00) 55% OFF



Buy: Champion Mens Double Dry Moisture Wicking Logo Socks $7.36 (orig. $19.00) 61% OFF

Champion Logo Slide Sandals

SAVE 25% NOW



Buy: Champion Logo Slide Sandals $26.42 (orig. $35.00) 25% OFF

Champion Packable Men’s Jacket

NEW PRICE DROP



Buy: Champion Packable Men’s Jacket $24.75

Champion Women’s Powerblend Joggers, Script Logo

SAVE 41%



Buy: Champion Women’s Powerblend Joggers $26.39 (orig. $45.00) 41% OFF

Champion Women’s Authentic Tights

ALMOST SOLD OUT



Buy: Champion Women’s Authentic Tights $22.50 (orig. $30.00) 25% OFF

