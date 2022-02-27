ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘Rip up bureaucracy’ and provide sanctuary to people fleeing Ukraine, senior Tory and Labour MPs say

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416Tdu_0ePz9DgA00

The UK needs to ditch bureaucracy and visa restrictions to provide sanctuary to Ukrainians fleeing their country under attack from Russia, senior Tory and Labour MPs have said.

As the Kremlin wages war on their eastern European neighbour , Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said it was “immoral” to apply usual visa restrictions to Ukranians escaping war.

Priti Patel called her comments “appalling misinformation” and said “the facts” were in government guidance that she shared. The document showed a visa application fee is being waived for family members of Britons who live in Ukraine and Ukrainians in the UK are being given temporary concessions when their visa expires.

According to the latest estimates from the UN refugee agency, almost 116,000 have fled their homes – predominately to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania – since Vladimir Putin declared war.

Earlier this week The Independent reported that there is currently no safe and legal route for Ukrainians to travel directly from their country to the UK in order to seek asylum, unless they have close British relatives.

A No 10 spokesperson said on Friday that troops had been deployed to help the humanitarian response in Poland and were “working incredibly closely with Ukraine’s neighbours” to help support those fleeing.

But they would not be drawn on any further action when asked about safe and legal routes for those wanting to seek asylum in the UK.

Posting on social media on Saturday, Conservative MP Julian Smith said ministers must “welcome” those who have been displaced, and “make it as easy as possible to be here”.

“It’s really important that the United Kingdom makes an immediate open, welcoming & warm hearted commitment of sanctuary to those who wish to leave Ukraine.

“Rip up the usual bureaucracy & let’s just say they are welcome & we will make it as easy as possible to be here.”

Ms Cooper also tweeted on Saturday: “Ukraine is under fire. People are fleeing war. Yet Home Office still applies normal visa restrictions inc salaries, language, close relatives.”

She said this “isn’t solidarity” with Ukraine but “immoral” and urged the government to “urgently provide simple sanctuary route to UK for Ukrainians who need our help”.

The government told The Independent last week it had waived language requirements for dependents of British nationals.

Speaking during a visit to Birmingham, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Britain should be prepared to take in Ukrainian refugees, saying the government has “got this one wrong” in continuing to apply existing visa rules.

“We must help Ukrainian people looking for safety. That is what we have always done as a country in a moment like this,” he said.

“The government has got this one wrong. They are applying the same rules as they had before.”

He called for a “humanitarian approach” with “sanctuary for those who are fleeing from Russian aggression, fleeing from this invasion, fleeing for their lives”.

It comes after a poll by YouGov – following the Russian invasion – found almost two-thirds of British people would support the introduction of a resettlement scheme for those fleeing Ukraine.

Ms Cooper said the war was “already having devastating consequences”, adding: “The UK has a duty to work with our allies to provide humanitarian assistance and support to those fleeing this horrific situation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5ETd_0ePz9DgA00

“We must also work with the UN Refugee Agency to make sure contingency plans are ready for further support and sanctuary schemes that will be needed and be prepared to play our part in further international action to support refugees.”

Images of Downing Street and other government buildings flying Ukrainian flags posted on social media were also met with calls to ease restrictions on movement.

“Don’t wave flags; waive visas,” Sabir Zazai, the chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, said. “Only then will you truly stand with #Ukraine or anyone else fleeing a dreadful conflict.”

In an update posted on Twitter on Saturday, the Home Office said the UK government “has an extensive visa application centre network” in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

“Ukrainians in these countries can access these services & apply for visa under existing immigration routes,” they said.

The department added: “We have been planning for the impact that a Russian invasion would have on visa application centres, and swift action was taken to ensure contingency plans were put in place.

“More staff have been surged to visa application centres. Dependents of [UK] nationals residents in [Ukraine] needing a UK visa can apply through the new, temporary Lviv location or through a visa application centre in nearby countries including Poland, Moldova, Romania & Hungary.”

The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign is calling for the UK government to set up a resettlement scheme to give Ukrainians fleeing the invasion sanctuary in Britain

Related


‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Yvette Cooper
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION


Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Correspondent Gives Network Blunt Reality Check About Ukraine On Live TV

Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin again called out her own network’s questionable coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, Griffin slammed retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc’s on-air suggestion that America should provide more “combat help” to Ukraine as being “way off the mark in terms of talking about what the U.S. could do on the ground.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Independent



