Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offender

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offender after he either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of this subject, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceZWd_0ePgn7aH00

Delaware State Police Official Website

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 111122  1515

Delaware LIVE News

Walmart agrees to $3.1B opioid settlement, $11.8M goes to DE

Walmart announced Tuesday that the company has agreed to a $3.1 billion settlement to resolve a nationwide lawsuit brought by states, tribes and municipalities over its role in the opioid crisis. Delaware stands to receive up to $11.8 million under the terms of the settlement framework. The lawsuit alleged that Walmart exacerbated the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State holds hearing on zero-emission vehicle mandate

Under a proposed regulation being considered by Delaware’s environmental control agency, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware would be zero-emissions by 2035. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held a public hearing on the matter Tuesday, yielding varied opinions. Gov. John Carney in March announced that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DNREC’s Recyclopedia: Quick advice about what to recycle

  If you recycle, you’re like to constantly confront questions: Do I need to take the plastic ring off that milk carton? Is recycling a potato chip bag OK? Can I recycle my coffee cup from my favorite coffee shop? Can I toss this pizza box into recycling? Now that I’m done with this plastic teeth tray for Invisalign braces, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DMV rolls out veteran indicator for driver licenses, IDs

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new driver license indicator that allows veterans to verify their military service on their identification card. Supporters of the new feature say it will eliminate the need for veterans to carry a separate card or official discharge form to prove their service. “There are nearly 80,000 veterans living in Delaware and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

10 Delaware spots for supper and a show

Sure, you could go to dinner and just, you know, eat. Or you could experience a little entertainment with your entrée. Here are some places in Delaware where you can get supper and a show. The Room at Cedar Grove Founded by chef and musician Paul Cullen, The Room at Cedar Grove is a Lewes-area event venue west of Route 1 on Cedar ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

COVID, flu, RSV case rise could mean holiday tripledemic

  As the number of cases of three winter respiratory viruses rise sharply in Delaware, state officials on Monday asked residents to take action to protect themselves and their families. Gov. John Carney compared the increasing numbers of COVID to rises at this time in 2020 and 2021, leading into the holidays. State health officials would like to avoid a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

General Assembly to hold virtual forum on lead in schools

The General Assembly will hold a public forum next week focused on the recent discovery of lead in the water supplies of nearly 50 Delaware school buildings. The virtual forum will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. “Like many parents throughout Delaware, my fellow legislators and I are very concerned about the presence of any lead in the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount

A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney admin hit with another lawsuit over new gun bans

Delaware’s top Second Amendment advocacy group has filed a lawsuit challenging new legislation that forbids 18, 19 and 20-year-olds from purchasing and owning most firearms.  The law is one of several passed by the General Assembly at the end of the last legislative session — and one of many being challenged in courts due to questions surrounding their constitutionality.  Other ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State grapples over freeze on equalization formula

Delaware’s Equalization Committee has agreed to not make any decisions on whether to freeze or change the state’s equalization formula, which affects school funding, until next year. The purpose of the equalization formula is to allocate state resources to districts inversely based on their ability to raise revenues through their local property tax base.  “It’s to try to help those ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 6, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Polarization challenges Return Day traditions State treasurer race boils down to experience, values Here’s what the Learning Collab will do to get started No cap on next year’s surf fishing tags Culture Some question need for one-way traffic in Rockford Park ‘Voice From Assisi’ ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Colonial awarded 4 eco-friendly buses through federal grant

Colonial School District is adding three electric buses and one propane-powered bus to its fleet, courtesy of an $809,000 federal grant awarded to the state’s Department of Education.  In addition to a quieter ride, electric and propane-powered buses are said to be more environmentally friendly than gasoline-powered ones because they release less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Colonial Superintendent Jeff ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State Senate candidate says she received death threats online

A Republican Delaware state Senate candidate has filed reports with the New Castle County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation alleging that she received death threats on Facebook. Brenda Mennella, a U.S. Army veteran and elementary school teacher running for the 9th Senate District, said she was shocked and upset that someone would threaten harm against her. In screenshots ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Google to pay Delaware $4.3M in location tracking settlement

Google agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states Monday over charges that the company tracked users’ location data even when asked not to.  Delaware will receive more than $4.3 million from the settlement. The money will go toward the Delaware Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Fund, allowing it to do future work without drawing on taxpayer dollars. Attorney ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?

Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

No cap on next year’s surf fishing tags

There will be no cap on the number of surf fishing tags sold next summer, but drive-on beachgoers will have to pay a fee on weekends. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the change Wednesday. The agency said the change will be piloted for the 2023 surf fishing permit program after record interest in the program ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
