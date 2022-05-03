ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

30 Facts About Our iHeartRadio Daytime Stage Lineup That You Need To Know

By Taylor Fields
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFKDj_0ePcbxoY00

Photo: Getty Images

The Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival is back! It is time to get excited because the 2022 lineup has finally been announced.

The 2022 Daytime Stage, taking place on September 24th, will feature performances from Avril Lavigne , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush , Lauv , Chlöe , Willow , Chase Rice , Latto , Carly Pearce , GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith . In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.

Tickets for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now — fans can visit AXS.com to purchase tickets.

Fans can tune in to stream the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23rd and 24th via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network at a later date.

Learn more about the lineup for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqD6L_0ePcbxoY00
Avril Lavigne was discovered while singing country covers in a Chapters book store in Kingston, Ontario, by her first professional manager, Cliff Fabri. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206bKd_0ePcbxoY00
Lavigne practically invented Pop-Punk with her hit songs like "Complicated" and "Sk8ter Boi" she was an early 2000s icon. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWJ1G_0ePcbxoY00
At 15 years old Avril won a radio contest to perform with Shania Twain during one of Twain's shows in Ontario, Canada. Lavigne had said that Shania was a huge role model for her. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tJ0H_0ePcbxoY00
They opened for One Direction in 2014 and shortly signed with Capitol Records after. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXmOI_0ePcbxoY00
Their self-titled debut album '5 Seconds of Summer' came out in 2014 and hit number one on the charts of more than a dozen countries around the globe. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpLnS_0ePcbxoY00
5SOS are an Australian Pop Rock band originally from Sydney. They formed in 2011 after meeting at Norwest Christian College, where they all went to school. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iw4Ek_0ePcbxoY00
Big Time Rush had always wanted to play at Madison Square Garden and even said, “From the beginning of the TV show, we said one day we’re gonna play MSG,” In 2021 they were able to do that when they performed at the iHeart Jingle Ball tour! James Maslow even said “Getting to play onstage at sold-out arenas, and having the fans go crazy, we all got off and we realized we missed it more than we realized. It was a bit of a confidence boost as well for us, we haven’t missed a step. In fact, we’re gonna do it bigger and better than we ever have.” Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469oy9_0ePcbxoY00
They have been a band for 13 years having formed in 2009. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHnuR_0ePcbxoY00
Their television show “Big Time Rush” is one of the longest running live action TV-series on Nickelodeon with 74 episodes over 4 years. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCuXU_0ePcbxoY00
She was born in Horten, Norway on February 16th 1999. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzVOh_0ePcbxoY00
Her project “Girl in Red” was named after her best friend. She said "I was in love with my best friend, and I was at a festival and we were looking for each other in the crowd and texting, 'Yo where are you? I'm here.' Room in the crowd opened up, she walked into that space and it literally felt like I was in a movie. The girl happened to be clad in a red sweater. Marie Ulven bought herself a red turtleneck and it reminded her of the experience and the album was born. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xoVz_0ePcbxoY00
She finds inspiration through things that happen in her life, relationships and “human things” like feelings and that feelings are the most inspirational things ever. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AORHL_0ePcbxoY00
Lauv's real name, Ari, actually means lion and he is a Leo! His mother is Latvian which is where he got the idea to take the Latvian word for lion which is Lauva and just got rid of the extra 'a.' Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDKlY_0ePcbxoY00
His hit song "I like Me Better" went platinum in six countries and the tune came to him completely by random. He recorded it on his iPhone after getting new synths sounds and messing around. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Et7M2_0ePcbxoY00
Normally he would write songs for different artists, but his first hit song "Other" he couldn't seem to give away. He uploaded it to SoundCloud in 2015 and quickly labels were reaching out to him! Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clJ4d_0ePcbxoY00
Chlöe Bailey is well known for her work with her sister where they are as Chlöe x Halle. Their hit song "Do It" won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song in 2020. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAEgg_0ePcbxoY00
Chlöe and Halle are still together but while Halle was working on the live-action 'Little Mermaid' as Ariel, Chlöe decided to put out her own album. The sisters respect giving each other space to work on their own personal projects and give support along the way! Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBllr_0ePcbxoY00
Chlöe is actually two years older than her sister even though everyone assumes they are twins. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylQe0_0ePcbxoY00
Willow's first hit song was "Whip My Hair" and they soon were the youngest person to ever be signed with Roc Nation. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U48hD_0ePcbxoY00
In 2021 their song "Transparent Soul" featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on drums, became very popular on TikTok. After they made the change from R&B/Pop To Rock Music. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcOHJ_0ePcbxoY00
Willow Smith was included in 'Time' magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2021. Their mother, Jada, and grandmother Adrienne, also joined the list. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gexQ8_0ePcbxoY00
Chase Rice first appeared on the CBS show 'Survivor,' where he almost won! He would openly talk about his goals of being a country star and was able to perform his single "Buzz Back" at the reunion episode. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmOtg_0ePcbxoY00
Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Chase are actually childhood friends and knew each other before both of their careers took off. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwDcT_0ePcbxoY00
Chase was raised on a farm in Asheville, North Carolina. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ko9n_0ePcbxoY00
Latto's real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJUej_0ePcbxoY00
She first made her debut on the television series 'The Rap Game' in 2016 where she won the first season! Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFoMb_0ePcbxoY00
Latto used to drag race along with a lot of men in her family. They were all very passionate about it, but once she started focusing on rapping her involvement in drag lessened. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErV6X_0ePcbxoY00
Carly left high school at 16 to follow her dreams. She moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she performed as part of the Country Crossroads show at Dollywood. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M0UG_0ePcbxoY00
Carly had always dreamed of performing at the Grand Ole Opry when she was little. The Opry Vice President and GM, Pete Fisher, actually gave her the opportunity in 2015 which led to her record deal with Big Machine Records. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZHNl_0ePcbxoY00
After her first record deal didn't work out she worked a lot of "odd jobs." One of those jobs was cleaning Airbnb's in Nashville which she said could get pretty gross. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1BWe_0ePcbxoY00
Gayle is only 17 years old but has been playing in Nashville for a few years. In 2021 she release her hit song "abcdefu." Photo: instagram: @gayle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lp5uZ_0ePcbxoY00
She did 90 gigs in just 6 months at the age of ten so her voice could be heard. She would sing around bars in town. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJl85_0ePcbxoY00
Gayle's first single "dumbass" showcased her writing abilities and created a voice for Gen-Z and the emotions that teenagers feel these days. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdgV1_0ePcbxoY00
Lauren Spencer-Smith is from Vancouver Island, Canada and made her first appearance on the 18th season of 'American Idol' when she was only 16 years old. Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ynbwa_0ePcbxoY00
Her new single " Fingers-crossed" is topping global charts and trending on TikTok. The song is about a break-up with an older man and has been compared to Taylor Swift's writing style. Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lvCm_0ePcbxoY00
Lauren has said she gained inspiration for story telling from artists like Julia Michaels, JP Saxe, and Adele. Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Complicated’ With Avril Lavigne at Toronto Concert

Click here to read the full article. Since the start of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, the singer has performed Avril Lavigne’s hit “Complicated” on a nightly basis. At her concert Friday at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo was joined onstage by the Canadian pop-punk princess herself to deliver the 2002 single. Prior to “Complicated,” Rodrigo teased a special guest from Canada. “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” Rodrigo announced, with the ecstatic crowd deducing Lavigne’s presence before she was announced. The two singers, both in plaid flannel skirts, then launched into the...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Adele
Person
Shania Twain
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheart Music#Vancouver Island#Big Time Rush#Willow#Iheartmedia#The Cw Network#Cliff Fabri
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Hall Of Fame Announces The Judds’ Induction Ceremony Will Move Forward Tomorrow As Planned

The Judds will still be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow after the tragic death today of the duo’s matriarch, country music icon Naomi Judd. That’s the message from the Hall of Fame, who announced late this evening that in accordance with the family’s wishes, the legendary duo’s induction will move forward tomorrow as planned. And Wynonna still plans to be there too.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
NAACP
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Randy Jackson Reveals One of His ‘Favorite Memories’ From Early Days on Show

Following the news that he will be returning to “American Idol” for a 20th season reunion, Randy Jackson is opening up about one of his favorite memories from the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Randy Jackson revealed one of his favorite memories on “American Idol” is when Kelly Clarkson won the very first season. “Because that’s when I realized that the show was really going to work,” Jackson explained. “I mean, it was meager beginnings, y’all. We started from the bottom, now we’re here.”
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy