30 Facts About Our iHeartRadio Daytime Stage Lineup That You Need To Know

Photo: Getty Images

The Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival is back! It is time to get excited because the 2022 lineup has finally been announced.

The 2022 Daytime Stage, taking place on September 24th, will feature performances from Avril Lavigne , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush , Lauv , Chlöe , Willow , Chase Rice , Latto , Carly Pearce , GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith . In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.

Tickets for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now — fans can visit AXS.com to purchase tickets.

Fans can tune in to stream the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23rd and 24th via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network at a later date.

Learn more about the lineup for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival below!

Avril Lavigne was discovered while singing country covers in a Chapters book store in Kingston, Ontario, by her first professional manager, Cliff Fabri. Photo: Getty Images

Lavigne practically invented Pop-Punk with her hit songs like "Complicated" and "Sk8ter Boi" she was an early 2000s icon. Photo: Getty Images

At 15 years old Avril won a radio contest to perform with Shania Twain during one of Twain's shows in Ontario, Canada. Lavigne had said that Shania was a huge role model for her. Photo: Getty Images

They opened for One Direction in 2014 and shortly signed with Capitol Records after. Photo: Getty Images

Their self-titled debut album '5 Seconds of Summer' came out in 2014 and hit number one on the charts of more than a dozen countries around the globe. Photo: Getty Images

5SOS are an Australian Pop Rock band originally from Sydney. They formed in 2011 after meeting at Norwest Christian College, where they all went to school. Photo: Getty Images

Big Time Rush had always wanted to play at Madison Square Garden and even said, “From the beginning of the TV show, we said one day we’re gonna play MSG,” In 2021 they were able to do that when they performed at the iHeart Jingle Ball tour! James Maslow even said “Getting to play onstage at sold-out arenas, and having the fans go crazy, we all got off and we realized we missed it more than we realized. It was a bit of a confidence boost as well for us, we haven’t missed a step. In fact, we’re gonna do it bigger and better than we ever have.” Photo: Getty Images

They have been a band for 13 years having formed in 2009. Photo: Getty Images

Their television show “Big Time Rush” is one of the longest running live action TV-series on Nickelodeon with 74 episodes over 4 years. Photo: Getty Images

She was born in Horten, Norway on February 16th 1999. Photo: Getty Images

Her project “Girl in Red” was named after her best friend. She said "I was in love with my best friend, and I was at a festival and we were looking for each other in the crowd and texting, 'Yo where are you? I'm here.' Room in the crowd opened up, she walked into that space and it literally felt like I was in a movie. The girl happened to be clad in a red sweater. Marie Ulven bought herself a red turtleneck and it reminded her of the experience and the album was born. Photo: Getty Images

She finds inspiration through things that happen in her life, relationships and “human things” like feelings and that feelings are the most inspirational things ever. Photo: Getty Images

Lauv's real name, Ari, actually means lion and he is a Leo! His mother is Latvian which is where he got the idea to take the Latvian word for lion which is Lauva and just got rid of the extra 'a.' Photo: Getty Images

His hit song "I like Me Better" went platinum in six countries and the tune came to him completely by random. He recorded it on his iPhone after getting new synths sounds and messing around. Photo: Getty Images

Normally he would write songs for different artists, but his first hit song "Other" he couldn't seem to give away. He uploaded it to SoundCloud in 2015 and quickly labels were reaching out to him! Photo: Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey is well known for her work with her sister where they are as Chlöe x Halle. Their hit song "Do It" won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song in 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Chlöe and Halle are still together but while Halle was working on the live-action 'Little Mermaid' as Ariel, Chlöe decided to put out her own album. The sisters respect giving each other space to work on their own personal projects and give support along the way! Photo: Getty Images

Chlöe is actually two years older than her sister even though everyone assumes they are twins. Photo: Getty Images

Willow's first hit song was "Whip My Hair" and they soon were the youngest person to ever be signed with Roc Nation. Photo: Getty Images

In 2021 their song "Transparent Soul" featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on drums, became very popular on TikTok. After they made the change from R&B/Pop To Rock Music. Photo: Getty Images

Willow Smith was included in 'Time' magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2021. Their mother, Jada, and grandmother Adrienne, also joined the list. Photo: Getty Images

Chase Rice first appeared on the CBS show 'Survivor,' where he almost won! He would openly talk about his goals of being a country star and was able to perform his single "Buzz Back" at the reunion episode. Photo: Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Chase are actually childhood friends and knew each other before both of their careers took off. Photo: Getty Images

Chase was raised on a farm in Asheville, North Carolina. Photo: Getty Images

Latto's real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens. Photo: Getty Images

She first made her debut on the television series 'The Rap Game' in 2016 where she won the first season! Photo: Getty Images

Latto used to drag race along with a lot of men in her family. They were all very passionate about it, but once she started focusing on rapping her involvement in drag lessened. Photo: Getty Images

Carly left high school at 16 to follow her dreams. She moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she performed as part of the Country Crossroads show at Dollywood. Photo: Getty Images

Carly had always dreamed of performing at the Grand Ole Opry when she was little. The Opry Vice President and GM, Pete Fisher, actually gave her the opportunity in 2015 which led to her record deal with Big Machine Records. Photo: Getty Images

After her first record deal didn't work out she worked a lot of "odd jobs." One of those jobs was cleaning Airbnb's in Nashville which she said could get pretty gross. Photo: Getty Images

Gayle is only 17 years old but has been playing in Nashville for a few years. In 2021 she release her hit song "abcdefu." Photo: instagram: @gayle

She did 90 gigs in just 6 months at the age of ten so her voice could be heard. She would sing around bars in town. Photo: Getty Images

Gayle's first single "dumbass" showcased her writing abilities and created a voice for Gen-Z and the emotions that teenagers feel these days. Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Spencer-Smith is from Vancouver Island, Canada and made her first appearance on the 18th season of 'American Idol' when she was only 16 years old. Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith

Her new single " Fingers-crossed" is topping global charts and trending on TikTok. The song is about a break-up with an older man and has been compared to Taylor Swift's writing style. Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith