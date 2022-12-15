PS5 Restock: Where to Buy the Hard-to-Find Console Without Spending a Fortune

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shopping for a PlayStation 5? Getting your hands on a coveted PS5 console doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

According to a new report , Sony’s PS5 was one of the hottest Christmas gifts for 2022, and finding one for the $499 retail price can be a little stressful, despite the growing number of retailers that sell the hard-to-get gaming console.

Thankfully, there are a few different retailers such as Amazon , Best Buy and Walmart that have PS5 consoles available right now, while others — including GameStop — are out of stock but could be restocking before the new year.

To make your search easier, we put together a list of a few places where you can purchase a PS5 online. PS5 consoles can run you anywhere from the current $500 list price up to $1,200. Keep reading for more details, links and pricing information.

PS5 consoles restocks tend to sell out extremely fast at Amazon (and everywhere else, to be honest). For gamers who have been waiting to snag a console for $500 (or $549.99 for the Horizon Forbidden bundle ), Amazon is offering customers an option to sign up for a chance to buy a PS5 at the regular retail price. The newest wave of invites will be sent to qualifying customers on Monday (Jan. 9). To request and invitation, click here or the buy button below.

Unfortunately, Amazon’s invite-only option doesn’t guarantee that you will secure the console, as not all requests will be granted. However, exclusive offers allow Amazon to ensure that as many “genuine customers as possible” can buy an item that is in high-demand. If you are selected to purchase, you will receive an email when the PS5 is available. For those who don’t want to go that route, there are other PS5 consoles available on Amazon , but they’re usually marked up above the list price. Right now, used PS5 consoles are priced from at $594.98 .

Meanwhile at Best Buy, regular PS5 console are sold out , but the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle ($559.99) is still in stock. The bundle could sell out soon though, so you’ll have to act fast to get your hands on one.

Walmart launched a members-only PS5 restock in February 2022, and it sold out within hours, which means the price went right back up. On the plus side, you can currently find a PS5 console at Walmart for less than $700.

When restocks sell out, PS5 consoles can cost hundreds more than you would usually pay. Because there are no regular-priced PS5s at Best Buy and other retailers, we searched for some of the cheaper options. Stock X , for example, has consoles for around $535 and up, which is a bit less than on some of the other websites. Ebay is another resource for PS5 consoles for around $550 and up .

If you’re comfortable with higher price points, Daily Steals has a PS5 with an extra controller for $1,043.99 and QVC has a PS5 available for $989.96 .

Bundles are another way to ensure that you get a console — and maybe even save a little on the back end. Walmart has several bundles, such as this PS5 Disc Version Console with gaming headset bundle ($859) , or this Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Version Console with Pro Gamer Starter Pack Bundle ($699) .