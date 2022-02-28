ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Colombia's Grupo SURA reports net profit of 406.7 billion pesos in Q4

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5PBC_0ePSSJbv00

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA , Colombia's largest investment company, amounted to 406.7 billion pesos ($103 million) in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of 61.3 billion pesos posted in the same period a year before, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Grupo SURA's total revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to 6.59 trillion pesos.

(1 dollar = $3,940.20 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil's Raia Drogasil posts Q4 net profit of 187 mln reais

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain Raia Drogasil SA did not meet analysts expectations after reporting on Tuesday a fourth quarter net profit decrease, despite strong results for its digital service. The company reported fourth quarter net income of 187 million reais, a 5.5% decrease from the same quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Brazil wholesaler Assai posts 76% increase in Q4 net profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian wholesaler Assai posted on Monday fourth-quarter net income of 527 million reais ($103.26 million), beating estimates as store openings accelerated. Net income rose 76% from a year earlier, above a Refinitiv consensus of 315.33 million reais. Net revenue grew 8.1% to 11.55 billion reais. Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

EARNINGS POLL-Poland's PKO BP Q4 net profit expected at 1.18 bln zlotys

* PKO's Q4 results due Feb 24 before market open * Q4 net profit seen at 1.18 bln zlotys vs 4.58 bln loss year ago GDANSK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP , is expected to report a fourth-quarter profit after a loss in the same period a year earlier, which was hit by provisions on Swiss franc mortgages, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. State-run PKO BP is expected to report a net profit of 1.18 billion zlotys ($293 million) for the quarter, the survey of nine banks and brokerages showed. That would result in a net profit of 4.85 billion zlotys for the whole of 2021. The following is a table of estimates. Figures in millions of zlotys unless otherwise stated: FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 ============================================================== Net Income Net Interest Net Fee Income Income ============================================================== Median 1,167 2,644 1,160 Average 1,180 2,641 1,163 Lowest 1,133 2,582 1,140 Highest 1,231 2,680 1,196 No. of f'casts 9 9 9 Q4 2020 -4,575 2,458 1,024 Q3 2021 1,258 2,496 1,137 Forecasts provided by: DM BOS, Santander BM, BofA, DM mBank, Millennium DM, Ipopema, Trigon DM, VTB Capital Research, BM mBank ($1 = 4.0246 zlotys) (Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; Editing by Mark Potter)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grupo Sura#Net Profit#Colombian
WWD

Target Goes Big With $1.5 Billion Profit in Q4

Click here to read the full article. Target Corp. continued to charge ahead in the fourth quarter — and is looking to keep much of its momentum as the consumer response to COVID-19 evolves.  The retailer’s net profits increased 11.9 percent to $1.5 billion, or $3.21 a diluted share, from $1.4 billion, or $2.73, in 2020. Sales for the three months ended Jan. 29 rose 9.4 percent to $30.6 billion from $28 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share tallied $3.19, easily beating the $2.86 analysts projected. More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Russia's VTB reports record $4.1 bln net profit for 2021

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB on Tuesday reported a more than fourfold increase in net profit to a record 327.4 billion roubles ($4.1 billion) in 2021, rebounding from a sharp drop the year before when the coronavirus pandemic squeezed earnings. Collectively, Russian banks made a record...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Metro International

Mexico’s Pemex posts $6 billion Q4 loss versus year-ago profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican state oil company Pemex reported a $6.05 billion fourth-quarter net loss on Monday, driven by higher taxes and currency exchange losses despite more oil output, with the firm set to require further big cash infusions from the government. Pemex , which has long struggled to stay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Occidental reports rebounding profits after $15.7 billion loss in 2020

Occidental Petroleum reported rebounding profits Friday as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The Houston energy company reported a $1.3 billion profit in the last three months of the year, compared to a $1.3 billion loss during the same period in 2020, when the pandemic suppressed demand for its products. Revenues more than doubled to $8 billion from $3.3 billion in the last quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
madison

Kohl's reports fiscal Q4 profit that beats analysts' expectations

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl's Corp. on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $299 million, beating analysts' expectations. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said it had net income of $2.20 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Net Medical reports prelim Q4 net income of $301,285

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski stated, "Demand was high for Covid tests provided through our state-of-the-art mobile testing labs. Our patients benefited from our use of bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module that provides quick certified results that can be used for travel and other purposes. It is the only FDA approved test that can detect and identify 22 separate viral pathogens including Covid, influenza and the common cold."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Israel's Partner Communications Q4 profit jumps

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by revenue gains in its mobile and internet services while expenses declined. Partner, Israel’s second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 77 million shekels ($24 million) in the October-December period, compared with 5 million shekels...
WORLD
Reuters

Samsung Elec says shipments to Russia have been suspended

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Saturday shipments to Russia have been suspended “due to current geopolitical developments.”. “We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps,” the company said in a statement. Samsung is also donating $6 million, including $1...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Luxury group Kering temporarily closing stores in Russia

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Luxury group Kering is temporarily closing stores in Russia, the company said in a statement on Friday. The French multinational said the decision was due to “growing concerns regarding the current situation in Europe” and that it would continue to support local teams. (Reporting by Layli Foroudi and Mimosa Spencer Editing by Chris Reese)
BUSINESS
Reuters

China cuts 2022 GDP growth target to around 5.5%

BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government has set its 2022 economic growth target at around 5.5%, Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday, lower than a year earlier. The world's second-largest economy grew 8.1% last year, beating the government target of over 6%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

344K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy