Club Pilates to offer athletic alternative in Richardson

LA Fitness will open a new location at 4220 Legacy Drive, Plano. A listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that more than $4.2 million in renovations will be made to the former Hobby Lobby retail space, including the addition of a pool and spa. Construction is set to start in the spring and last six months, according to the state filing. Typical amenities at LA Fitness locations include equipment for cardio, weight training and indoor cycling, alongside a pool and personal training services, according to the company's website. LA Fitness currently has two of its Esporta Fitness locations in Plano. A phone number and an opening date for the new location have not yet been announced. www.lafitness.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO