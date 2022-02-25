ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Club Pilates to offer athletic alternative in Richardson

By Jackson King
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Club Pilates is coming soon to Richardson at CityLine Market. The new fitness center will be located at 1417 E. Renner Road, Ste. 330, near Whole Foods. The health and...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

LA Fitness to open new location in former Hobby Lobby space in Plano

LA Fitness will open a new location at 4220 Legacy Drive, Plano. A listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that more than $4.2 million in renovations will be made to the former Hobby Lobby retail space, including the addition of a pool and spa. Construction is set to start in the spring and last six months, according to the state filing. Typical amenities at LA Fitness locations include equipment for cardio, weight training and indoor cycling, alongside a pool and personal training services, according to the company's website. LA Fitness currently has two of its Esporta Fitness locations in Plano. A phone number and an opening date for the new location have not yet been announced. www.lafitness.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bresnan Bread and Pastry opens bakery in downtown McKinney

Bresnan Bread and Pastry opened Feb. 26 at 301B E. Louisiana St., McKinney. The bakery operates on Saturdays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., and owner Jenna Bresnan said she plans to expand the hours of operation soon. When the time comes, an announcement will be made via Instagram and the bakery’s weekly newsletter. Menu items range from sourdough breads and laminated pastries to cookies and pies. 214-578-1979. www.bresnanbreadandpastry.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Center of Advanced Wellness in Frisco to offer primary care for children, adults

Center of Advanced Wellness plans to open in April at 5550 Warren Parkway, Ste. 120, Frisco. The clinic will specialize in primary care for children and adults of all ages, according to its website. A variety of tests will be offered, including testing for COVID-19, allergies and pregnancy. Telehealth services will also be available. There are two San Antonio locations in addition to the Frisco office, the website states. 469-905-3780. www.cawcenterfrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Anderson Distillery & Grill to open March on Roanoke’s Oak Street

Anderson Distillery & Grill will open at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 100, Roanoke, in March, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant had previously planned to open sometime in January. Anderson Distillery & Grill will offer “a unique blend of craft eats and micro-distilled spirits in an industrial bar atmosphere,” the restaurant’s website states. 817-203-0623. www.andersondistillery.com.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction begins on Red Rock Lane in Flower Mound

Crews with Reynolds Asphalt Co. started reconstruction work on Red Rock Lane between Cross Timbers Road and Hawk Road on Feb. 28. This project is expected to take three weeks, according to a Feb. 28 Flower Mound news release. During construction, residents can expect to see large construction equipment, lane closures and short delays. Flaggers will be present to alert motorists to the construction.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Katy ISD board of trustees restructures after misconduct allegations; California-based Fatburger heading to Keller and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 28. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 24-25. Greater Houston. The Katy ISD board of trustees voted to restructure its members after two trustees allegedly breached the district’s...
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney ISD to clear Timber Creek property for future school

McKinney ISD will clean up a piece of land it owns in northwest McKinney after approval from the board of trustees at a Feb. 22 meeting. The site sits at the southwest corner of Hardin Boulevard and Holley Ridge Way. In 2006, the district began construction for what was meant to be an elementary school. Shortly after workers installed concrete footings around the perimeter and began installing utilities, a change in state legislation prohibited school districts from constructing roadways.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

100% Chiropractic to open McKinney location

100% Chiropractic plans to open March 21 at 1925 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 400, McKinney. The wellness clinic offers chiropractic care, massage therapy and a line of nutritional supplements, according to the company website. The company already has a location in Frisco and is planning a second location in the city. www.100percentchiropractic.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Everbowl to open Flower Mound location

Everbowl is scheduled to open a Flower Mound location in April. The smoothie bowl location will be located in the Flower Mound Towne Crossing Center on the corner of Cross Timbers Road and Long Prairie Road. The location will serve a variety of smoothie bowls and craft coffee. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.everbowl.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

California-based Fatburger heading to Keller

Fatburger, a California-based hamburger restaurant, is coming soon to Keller. According to state records, a permit has been filed for construction of a Fatburger at 1521 Keller Parkway, Ste. 300, Keller. The new location will be the fourth franchise in the metroplex, following restaurants in Arlington, Allen and North Richland...
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction begins on new fiber optic network in Trophy Club

Construction began Feb. 7 to add a new fiber optic network through OneSource Communications in Trophy Club. The first phase of the five-phase plan will have service online in late March or early April. The other four phases are expected to be complete by late spring. Construction is being done from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and the city expects the disruptions to be minimal.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Smile Lounge in Frisco prepares to open on Eldorado Parkway

Smile Lounge is expected to open in March at 4770 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 600, Frisco. The dental office, led by Drs. Tommy Song and Joon Cho, will offer a variety of services, such as dental implants, whitening, wisdom teeth extraction and more, according to the Smile Lounge website. A membership plan is available with full details on the website. 469-956-2601. www.smileloungetx.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Brewing Company coming to The Rail District in 2023; Third Monday McKinney Trade Days rebrands market name and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Frisco Brewing Company will open in 2023 at 6601 Frisco Square Blvd., a news release from Nack Development stated. The new brewery will serve a variety of craft beers, seltzers and cocktails. Homeowners...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Juice Time Cafe to hold grand opening event in Plano

Juice Time Cafe is planning a grand opening event at its new location at 6921 Independence Parkway, Ste. 170, Plano. The grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 26, according to ownership. The company offers “fresh and healthy smoothies with a Middle Eastern twist,” as stated on its website. The menu features smoothie flavors such as cool mint lemonade, sour apple and banana milk. It also offers a variety of milkshakes. 469-366-9393. www.juicetimecafe.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Vila Brazil rebranding to TG Steakhouse

Vila Brazil Steakhouse has rebranded to TG Steakhouse. The restaurant opened under its new name at its Richardson location at 518 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 133, on Feb. 11, and is now open Mondays-Sundays. The steakhouse offers authentic Brazilian-style cooking, including skewered meats, fruits and vegetables, all delivered directly to tables. 469-206-0036 www.tgsteakhouse.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Read the latest on stores opening, leaving, relocating at Market Street in The Woodlands; Hays CISD to reopen campuses to parents, visitors March 1 and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 24. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 22-23. Greater Houston. Market Street, located at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, will see a variety of stores open, relocate...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
