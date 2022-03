The company in charge of the game of the same name, Roblox, has reported that shares are down dramatically this quarter. As reported by Reuters, following Roblox‘s announcement that the company missed its quarterly targets, shares dropped 13 per cent. When Roblox went public last year the company reported almost 50million active users, spending over 10billion hours on the gaming platform. Roblox is the most valuable gaming company in the US overtaking Activision Blizzard in November of last year.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO