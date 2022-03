It wasn't long after New York Times columnist Tom Friedman posited his Golden Arches Theory of Conflict Prevention that the idea was challenged by violence in the former Yugoslavia. Friedman's theory, a mix of sincerity and whimsical exaggeration, was that no two countries that both had a McDonald's had fought a war against one another since each got its McDonald's. When NATO bombed Yugoslavia shortly after Friedman's theory was published in 1996, Friedman took it as an opportunity to argue that the economic links symbolized by McDonald's helped bring the conflict to a quicker conclusion.

