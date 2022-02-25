ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Etsy and more

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale in New York City. Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Beyond Meat — Shares of the meat alternative producer tumbled more than 11% in extended trading...

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, Cinemark, Dell and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Foot Locker (FL) – Foot Locker shares slumped 16.1% in the premarket after the athletic apparel and shoe retailer gave a weaker-than-expected full-year profit and comparable-store sales outlook. The company cited changes in its vendor mix as well as a decline in fiscal stimulus versus a year ago. Foot Locker reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter, including an unexpected rise in comp sales.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Shopify, Upstart and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Roblox — Shares of the metaverse-focused gaming company plunged more than 25% after Roblox's latest quarterly report missed Wall Street expectations. Roblox posted a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $770 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $772 million.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Monster Beverage, Constellation Brands, Arista Networks and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Monster Beverage (MNST), Constellation Brands (STZ) – Merger talks between Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are progressing, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Those people say an agreement between the two companies could be reached within weeks if the talks go smoothly. Constellation gained 2.2% in the premarket while Monster Beverage rallied 3.1%.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Beyond Meat Stock Stalls as Plant-Based Meat Competition Ramps Up

Plant-based meats have become very popular -- at least with food companies looking for a piece of the growing market. During the pandemic, legacy food companies—including Nestlé NSRGF, Smithfield Foods, and Cargill revealed plans to introduce their own meat-free patties. PepsiCo PEP also threw its hat in when it formed a joint venture with Beyond Meat BYND, at the beginning of 2021.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: MoneyGram, Constellation Brands, Marriott and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. MoneyGram International — The global remittance company's shares surged by 19.5% following news that the private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will acquire MoneyGram in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion. Fidelity National Information — Financial services technology firm...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: DoorDash, Hasbro, Palantir, Walmart and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. DoorDash — Shares of DoorDash jumped more than 11% after the food delivery company's quarterly revenue turned out better than expected. DoorDash reported $1.3 billion in revenue last quarter, beating a Refinitiv estimate of $1.28 billion. The company also posted strong order numbers and added new users, suggesting that demand for food delivery services remains high.
STOCKS
#Stock#Meat Products#Beyond Meat#Kar Auction Services
Motley Fool

Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy After Getting Burned on Friday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Shares of Beyond Meat ( BYND -9.20% )...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Beyond Meat Stock Stumbled on Wednesday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Hardly for the first time this...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Live Nation, SeaWorld, Gannett and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Live Nation (LYV) – The live event producer's shares jumped 5.4% in a down market after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue and saying it has already sold 45 million tickets for 2022 events even as ticket prices rise substantially. SeaWorld Entertainment...
STOCKS
Forbes

Etsy’s Stock To Rise After 20% Fall Last Month?

Etsy’s stock (NASDAQ: ETSY) declined by 20% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by 2.8% over the same period. The online retailer is seeing its stock fall since the start of FY 2022 similar to all growth stocks as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that an increase in interest rates will be sooner rather than later, which has shifted investors toward safer assets. The company’s decelerating growth and high valuations have also contributed to its stock fall. Now, is ETSY stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last seven years, there is a 62% chance of a rise in ETSY stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Etsy’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Raytheon, Block, Tesla, Foot Locker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Defense stocks — Defense stocks rose as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued on Monday and European countries pledged to spend more on defense. Northrop Grumman climbed 7.9%, while Raytheon Technologies gained 4.6%, and General Dynamics added 2.8%. Lockheed Martin, which was also upgraded to to outperform from peer perform by Wolfe Research, rose 6.6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Etsy, Beyond Meat Or Block?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Crushed Commerce Stocks Are Making Big Comebacks After Hours Thursday

Markets rebounded from huge early losses to post solid gains. Block and Etsy both saw gains of more than 20% after hours. Positive earnings could be the catalyst to prompt further recoveries for the stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Comcast, Charter stocks get downgraded on view ‘cable will be increasingly pressured’

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp. edged lower Tuesday after an analyst downgraded both telecommunications stocks, saying that the landscape for cable companies is set to become more challenging. Truist Securities analyst Greg Miller worries about evolving dynamics in the cable industry, including rising competitive pressures in broadband...
MARKETS

