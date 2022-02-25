Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Etsy and more

Etsy’s stock (NASDAQ: ETSY) declined by 20% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by 2.8% over the same period. The online retailer is seeing its stock fall since the start of FY 2022 similar to all growth stocks as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that an increase in interest rates will be sooner rather than later, which has shifted investors toward safer assets. The company’s decelerating growth and high valuations have also contributed to its stock fall. Now, is ETSY stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last seven years, there is a 62% chance of a rise in ETSY stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Etsy’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO