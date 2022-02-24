ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Ice-glazed power lines sag after storm unleashes freezing precipitation

By Renee Duff,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 6 days ago

Arkansas was the hardest-hit by the ice storm with huge accumulation totals piling up. In addition to the ice, there was a flurry of lightning strikes -- and one photo captured how the ice was no match for a thunderbolt.

Portions of the South Central states were blanketed in white this week, but it wasn't all snow covering the ground. A large winter storm unleashed a variety of precipitation across the region, leaving piles of sleet, ice-covered trees, which cause power outages, and dangerous driving conditions that left motorists stuck in major traffic jams.

Various points across Arkansas reported one-half inch to three-quarters of an inch of ice accretion. Brinkley, Arkansas was one of the areas that was hit hardest by freezing rain. Video from surrounding Monroe County showed trees that had fallen on homes, thick ice that accumulated on power lines, cellphone towers and trees, and power companies attempting to restore service.

More than 33,000 customers lost power on Thursday in Arkansas, with 28,000 still out as of Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Part of I-40 westbound was closed near Widener, Arkansas, after multiple vehicle accidents. By Saturday morning, more than 12,000 residents were still without power across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaGv2_0eP79TZX00

By Friday morning, the National Weather Service had compiled more than 300 reports each for freezing rain and sleet, spanning from Texas to Long Island, New York.

Thundersnow, thunder with freezing rain, and thunder sleet, a rare combination of winter and severe weather, were widespread as more than 5,000 lightning strikes hit the ground in that swath of land Wednesday into Thursday, according to data from Vaisala, a lightning research firm based in Finland.

One of those lightning strikes during sleet sparked a house fire in Bella Vista, Arkansas Thursday morning. The local fire department said on Facebook, "We responded to this structure fire call this morning after lightning hit a nearby tree ... traveled along the ground to a gas line and then up to the deck, where a fire started. No one was injured."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wByHW_0eP79TZX00

Unusually high accumulations of sleet were reported across Arkansas. Joy, Arkansas, a small town about 50 miles north of Little Rock, picked up the highest accumulation of sleet during the event, with 5 inches piling up as of 1 p.m. CST Thursday.

Nearby Bare Stone, London and Witts Springs each reported 4 inches. Some Arkansas locations such as Judsonia and Bradford reported half an inch of freezing rain in addition to 3 inches of sleet.

"It's not easy to record 4 inches of sleet or more ... but it happens every few years and Thursday seems to be the perfect sleet storm," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell explained.

On Wednesday, Highway 67 near Bald Knob, Arkansas, was described as "an absolute nightmare" by Timmer, as traffic stood at a standstill and vehicles were stuck on the sides of the road due to the amount of sleet that had piled up on portions of the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPVwm_0eP79TZX00

Trees glistened in the background as Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from Searcy, Arkansas, Wednesday night. Rain falling amid freezing temperatures created an icy glaze on tree limbs, power lines and road surfaces throughout the area, with sleet mixing with the freezing rain at times.

"When you're driving down the road, there are these massive ruts within the sleet, and [if] you move out of those ruts…bam, it will spin your vehicle out of control and you'll find yourself in a ditch or even worse," Timmer said, urging people to stay off the roads.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management posted pictures on Twitter Thursday morning showing a large chunk of a tree that had succumbed to the weight of the ice and snapped in half in West Memphis. Throughout the day on Wednesday, the division posted snapshots of roadways throughout the region showing how difficult and dangerous driving conditions were as the icy mess ensued.

A glaze of ice was reported as far south as Austin and San Antonio, Texas, late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. By Friday morning, the storm had moved east, coating ice onto roads and trees in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and southern New York state.

This week's ice storm coincided with the 100th anniversary of an infamous ice storm that blasted parts of Michigan in 1922. Exactly a century ago this week, as MLive.com reported, Michigan endured its worst ice and sleet storm in the state's history. Several inches of ice brought down as many as 20,000 power poles and untold numbers of trees on and around February 22, and made for photos that are still astonishing 100 years later.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

AccuWeather

Meteorological spring is here! Check out the updated spring forecast

AccuWeather is celebrating the arrival of meteorological spring with an updated look at the seasonal forecast, including a warning not to put away snow shovels just yet. Meteorological spring has sprung across the Northern Hemisphere, giving people weary of snow and cold a reason to rejoice, although the changing of the seasons does not necessarily mean the end to wintry weather.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

LA about to experience dramatic changes as storm eyes Southwest

Temperatures will come crashing down, and it may feel like a sudden shift in seasons as some areas across the drought-stricken Southwest will pick up beneficial rain. AccuWeather forecasters say that some drought-stricken areas of the southwestern United States will soon receive beneficial rainfall as the soaking storm that has been unloading excessive rain over the Northwest makes progress farther to the south and east. Even areas that will not experience precipitation will face major changes in the form of a temperature roller-coaster ride.
LOS ANGELES, CA
