Real Estate

Time Equities’ Alexander Anderson on global investing

irei.com
 5 days ago

Geoffrey Dohrmann, executive chairman and CEO at Institutional Real Estate, interviews...

irei.com

WINKNEWS.com

Money Monday: Global investing

In 2021, U.S. stocks outperformed the global stock market by 10 percentage points. Does this mean that now is the time to rebalance your portfolio and begin to look globally? Here to help provide advice on global investing is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Seekingalpha.com

EWJV: Japanese Value Stocks Are An Excellent Diversifier For Global Equity Investors

EWJV invests in Japanese stocks that trade at relatively low valuations. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund enabling investors to get exposure to mid- and large-cap Japanese stocks that trade at relatively low valuations. The fund had assets under management of $94.57 million as of Feb 18, 2022 (across 156 holdings) indicating a low level of popularity, although the fund is also relatively new to the market, launched in March 2019. The expense ratio is currently quite low for an iShares fund; 0.15%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BUZZ Investing: U.S. Equities Struggle Amid Macro Pressures

A diverse mix of stocks contributed to performance in January, while multiple headwinds detracted from overall monthly performance. Spotify and Enphase Energy join the Buzz Index. Summary. A diverse mix of stocks contributed to performance in January, while multiple headwinds detracted from overall monthly performance. Spotify and Enphase Energy join...
STOCKS
Billboard

Warner Music Launches Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Institute

Warner Music Group is launching a global diversity, equity and inclusion institute. The institute is expected to serve as a forum to engage with entities outside of the company to gain a variety of expertise in order to fulfill their DEI commitments. News of the institute follows WMG revealing their...
MUSIC
Seekingalpha.com

Binance takes equity stake in Malaysian trading platform, MX Global

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken an equity investment in MX Global, one of four recognized market operator-digital asset exchanges that has full approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia. MX Global also received another investment from Cuscapi Berhad, a digital business solutions provider in Malaysia, in he form of redeemable convertible...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

GLQ - Get 11.6% From The Global Equities Markets

GLQ is a closed end fund focused on global equities. Clough Global Equity (GLQ) is a closed end fund focused on global equities. The vehicle's investment objective is a high level of total return. The fund is equities focused with an average of 80% and above of total assets invested in equities. The CEF has a 20% allocation to fixed income securities, which can be either sovereign debt or corporate securities. The fund is currently 84% allocated to equities with a 14% bucket dedicated to US government debt securities as a hedge for risk-off events. The fund is highly leveraged, with a 43% net effective leverage ratio. Leverage accelerates positive returns in an up market, but conversely represents a significant drag on performance during a downturn. A retail investor looking for low volatility should be very careful with highly leveraged vehicles. The fund has a 20.3 standard deviation (5-year basis measurement) versus 17.6 for the category highlighting the leverage component as driver of volatility. GLQ has a low Sharpe ratio of 0.48 versus 1 for the S&P 500, highlighting that the risk taken is not necessarily fully compensated via an adequate return. The fund nonetheless has very robust total trailing returns which sit at 9.81%, 11.34% and 9.75% on a 3-, 5- and 10-year basis. GLQ is overweight Technology and Health Care, two sectors which have seen increased weakness as the Fed raises rates. The fund is down -7% year-to-date and surprisingly is still trading at a premium to NAV when historically it has seen discounts as large as -10%. The fund distribution is based on NAV and it has recently been cut. Given the Fed headwinds and the portfolio composition we feel there is further weakness to come, especially in light of the high fund leverage and the premium to NAV. We expect the fund to move to a -5% discount to NAV in the next months and the fundamental portfolio performance to be mixed. The weakness in NAV will be offset by the dividend yield later in the year. A longer-term holder would do well to trim 25% of the positioning while new money would be well suited to revisit the vehicle mid-year when the rates curve environment will paint a clearer picture of the Fed's aggressiveness in hiking rates. We are therefore Hold for GLQ.
STOCKS
Black Enterprise

Kroger Announces $1.1 Million Investments to Advance Racial Equity

The Kroger Co. Foundation (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, today announced two major initiatives through its Racial Equity Fund, totaling $1.1 million in philanthropic investments. Both the Changemaker grant and Next Generation scholarship program reflect measurable progress toward Kroger’s Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan, a 10-point commitment to help build more equitable, inclusive communities.
MEMPHIS, TN
BlogHer

Philip Morris International Joins SXSW for Unsmoke the Future Initiative

Did you miss last year’s virtual SXSW Conference? If so, not only can you make up for it by attending the event in person this year, but you can also attend a four-day activation hosted by Philip Morris International (PMI) complete with industry experts, innovators, and creative powerhouses. This year, BlogHer and Rolling Stone are joining PMI to Unsmoke the Future at the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. From March 12-15 you can listen to panel discussions, hear from innovative speakers, and engage with thought leaders on how we, as a society, can embrace dialogue and drive change. PMI believes...
AUSTIN, TX

