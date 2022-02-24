Time Equities’ Alexander Anderson on global investing

GLQ is a closed end fund focused on global equities. Clough Global Equity (GLQ) is a closed end fund focused on global equities. The vehicle's investment objective is a high level of total return. The fund is equities focused with an average of 80% and above of total assets invested in equities. The CEF has a 20% allocation to fixed income securities, which can be either sovereign debt or corporate securities. The fund is currently 84% allocated to equities with a 14% bucket dedicated to US government debt securities as a hedge for risk-off events. The fund is highly leveraged, with a 43% net effective leverage ratio. Leverage accelerates positive returns in an up market, but conversely represents a significant drag on performance during a downturn. A retail investor looking for low volatility should be very careful with highly leveraged vehicles. The fund has a 20.3 standard deviation (5-year basis measurement) versus 17.6 for the category highlighting the leverage component as driver of volatility. GLQ has a low Sharpe ratio of 0.48 versus 1 for the S&P 500, highlighting that the risk taken is not necessarily fully compensated via an adequate return. The fund nonetheless has very robust total trailing returns which sit at 9.81%, 11.34% and 9.75% on a 3-, 5- and 10-year basis. GLQ is overweight Technology and Health Care, two sectors which have seen increased weakness as the Fed raises rates. The fund is down -7% year-to-date and surprisingly is still trading at a premium to NAV when historically it has seen discounts as large as -10%. The fund distribution is based on NAV and it has recently been cut. Given the Fed headwinds and the portfolio composition we feel there is further weakness to come, especially in light of the high fund leverage and the premium to NAV. We expect the fund to move to a -5% discount to NAV in the next months and the fundamental portfolio performance to be mixed. The weakness in NAV will be offset by the dividend yield later in the year. A longer-term holder would do well to trim 25% of the positioning while new money would be well suited to revisit the vehicle mid-year when the rates curve environment will paint a clearer picture of the Fed's aggressiveness in hiking rates. We are therefore Hold for GLQ.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO