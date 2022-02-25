Jack Harlow Calls Kanye West His “Hero”

Jack Harlow is officially on DONDA 2, just days after Ye (formerly Kanye West) complimented the rapper on Instagram, calling him one of the “Top 5 [musicians] out right now.” Harlow made an appearance on the track, “Louis Bags,” per setlist that Quavo shared on Instagram. The song sampled Vice President Kamala Harris’s “We did it, Joe!” video from 2020. Fans commented that Harlow manifested the opportunity; in an interview with Extra in late 2021, he said meeting Ye was on “his bucket list,” and he was one of his few idols Harlow still hadn’t met. Earlier today, Harlow teased the performance on Twitter with, “Happy 2sday … should be an interesting night.” Well, his performance was on the angel number 2/22, which signifies collaboration and being on the right path, the perfect day to debut the surprise. During his verse, Harlow followed in the footsteps of his idol by rapping about his cousins. He called their first online interaction, “one of the greatest moments of my entire life.” The track “Louis Bags” also featured lyrics from Ye like, “I stopped buying Louis bags after Virgil passed, I’m in the Louis store with a Gucci mask,” referencing the late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who was a collaborator and good friends with Ye.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO