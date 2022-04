A The Last of Us 2 YouTuber is putting the characters through their paces as they test how indestructible they are with the use of mods. YouTuber Speclizer has shared a new video where, with the use of various mods, they attempt to kill characters during parts of the game when they are meant to survive. If you are yet to play The Last of Us 2 and don’t want to be spoiled, we suggest you don’t watch the video below and come back to this story once you’ve finished the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO