Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross beams in yellow. The “Black-ish” star shared a photoset on her Instagram feed Thursday that showed her poses in a colorful look suitable for the fashion style star while promoting her new single, “Legacy.” In the caption of the post, Ross wrote, “I borrowed a chic unused look from a @waymanandmicah photoshoot and added my pants and boots to give it my own flair. Also, I got to see the @patternbeauty LEGACY song video...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO