ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customer Service

Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TygMy_0eP4HEty00

Whether or not your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card has an expiration date depends on your state. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), states have the option of implementing expiration dates for SNAP EBT cards.

See: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?
Find: SNAP Schedule 2022: March Payments

To find out if your SNAP EBT card has an expiration date, you can call your state’s EBT Customer Service number. You should be able to find the customer service number on the back of your card or your state program’s website.

The USDA also noted that any SNAP EBT card that has not been used at all for nine months will permanently lose any unused benefits.

However, SNAP benefits that are not used the same month they were issued will be automatically rolled over to the next month, even if you are no longer receiving benefits. This means that you will be able to use SNAP benefits on your EBT card until you deplete the benefits previously received within the nine-month timeframe. Households that use their benefits, but carry over a balance, won’t lose them after those nine months.

Forbes reported that before benefits are suspended, states are required to notify households no later than 30 days before the date that they will be removed.

See: What is SNAP & Is it The Same as Food Stamps?
Find: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

Information about SNAP benefits varies by state , so it’s important that you check with your local SNAP agency for more information about your SNAP EBT card expiration date and how long you will have access to benefits if you don’t regularly use them.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Ebt#Expiration Date#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Ebt Customer Service
Cadrene Heslop

Food Stamp Program For Seniors

Experts say many senior citizens are not using all the funding resources available. Thus, millions of dollars provided for older people do not get used. This scenario happens every year.
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy