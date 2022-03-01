Gabrielle Sou Sou

Vice President, Consumer Markets at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Tom Sass has been promoted to vice president of consumer markets. In this role, he will oversee the strategy and execution of sales to consumer markets, including Federal Employees Program, Essential Plan, Individual and Family Plans, New York State Health Insurance Plans and Medicare Direct Pay/Employer Group. A sales and product management executive with more than two decades’ experience, he is a member of the Nat. Assoc. of Health Underwriters and Senior Markets Executive Group for BCBSA.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO