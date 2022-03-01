ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Sou Sou

Gabrielle Sou Sou joined Elite Insurance Partners last year as a...

Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years' experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
Blake Bowman

Blake Bowman was promoted to Shareholder at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, commercial financing, securities offerings, and corporate governance allows him to provide practical advice and find sophisticated solutions to complex issues. From his in-house counsel experience, Blake recognizes that understanding a client's unique business operations and strategies is critical to effective representation.
People On The Move

Vice President, Consumer Markets at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Tom Sass has been promoted to vice president of consumer markets. In this role, he will oversee the strategy and execution of sales to consumer markets, including Federal Employees Program, Essential Plan, Individual and Family Plans, New York State Health Insurance Plans and Medicare Direct Pay/Employer Group. A sales and product management executive with more than two decades' experience, he is a member of the Nat. Assoc. of Health Underwriters and Senior Markets Executive Group for BCBSA.
Dan Weinstein

Vice President, Enterprise Strategy at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Dan Weinstein has been promoted to vice president of enterprise strategy. In this role, he will guide strategy development, competitive intelligence, and competitive strategy. He will contribute to the ongoing development of the company's vision, including determining priority initiatives that will ultimately transform health care in the company's markets. This includes taking on accountability for the company's Strategic Insights and Intelligence and provider transformation strategies.
Scott Glassford

Office Movers Express (OMX), the area's only exclusive office mover, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Glassford as Account Manager. Scott brings an extensive, 30+ years' experience in the office moving industry, nationwide. Our 'Move it Now' customers will benefit from his tenured logistics experience, thorough and professional communication and the vetted organizational systems in place at OMX. Scott is certified by the American Moving & Storage Association & IOMI.
Jason Williams

Vice President, RM Homebuilder and Community Finance at Texas Capital Bank. Texas Capital Bank welcomes Jason Williams as Relationship Manager on their Homebuilder and Community Finance team. As a Relationship Manager with 14 years of commercial banking experience, Jason will serve their homebuilder and developer clients throughout Dallas-Fort Worth.
Breaking: Orlando's Stax hits $1B valuation after closing big VC round

Meet Orlando's homegrown tech unicorn. Stax, the Orlando-based financial technology company previously known as Fattmerchant, on March 8 announced it closed a $245 million investment round. The capital infusion not only will let Stax keep up its rapid growth, but it also puts the valuation of the company at $1 billion.
Ken Katzaroff

Ken Katzaroff was promoted to Shareholder at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. Ken is part of the Natural Resources and Real Estate and Construction industry groups. He represents clients in a variety of real estate development projects across Washington and Oregon, including regulatory approval, subsequent appellate proceedings, land use entitlement, state water rights, and surface mining permitting. His ‎success comes from his care and personal attention to his ‎clients.‎
Sherlock to capitalize on CRISPR test milestone with $80M round

Diagnostics startup Sherlock Biosciences is looking to keep up the momentum generated by its CRISPR-based coronavirus test with the help of $80 million in fresh venture capital. Novalis LifeSciences, the VC firm led by Marijn Dekker and Paul Meister — the men who merged Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific into...
Sarah Roubidoux Lawson

Sarah Roubidoux Lawson was promoted to Shareholder at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. Sarah is part of the Indian Country and Alaska Native Corporations and Natural Resources and industry groups. Sarah's work is focused on advising tribal governments, particularly on tribal tax and real estate matters including the fee-to-trust process. She is widely regarded as an authority on issues involving Indian trust land and is an enrolled member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
