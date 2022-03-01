Brennan Bradshaw

Vice President, Enterprise Strategy at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Dan Weinstein has been promoted to vice president of enterprise strategy. In this role, he will guide strategy development, competitive intelligence, and competitive strategy. He will contribute to the ongoing development of the company’s vision, including determining priority initiatives that will ultimately transform health care in the company’s markets. This includes taking on accountability for the company’s Strategic Insights and Intelligence and provider transformation strategies.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO