Brennan Bradshaw

 7 days ago

Blake Bowman

Blake Bowman was promoted to Shareholder at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, commercial financing, securities offerings, and corporate governance allows him to provide practical advice and find sophisticated solutions to complex issues. From his in-house counsel experience, Blake recognizes that understanding a client’s unique business operations and strategies is critical to effective representation.
Scott Glassford

Office Movers Express (OMX), the area’s only exclusive office mover, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Glassford as Account Manager. Scott brings an extensive, 30+ years’ experience in the office moving industry, nationwide. Our ‘Move it Now’ customers will benefit from his tenured logistics experience, thorough and professional communication and the vetted organizational systems in place at OMX. Scott is certified by the American Moving & Storage Association & IOMI.
Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
Dan Weinstein

Vice President, Enterprise Strategy at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Dan Weinstein has been promoted to vice president of enterprise strategy. In this role, he will guide strategy development, competitive intelligence, and competitive strategy. He will contribute to the ongoing development of the company’s vision, including determining priority initiatives that will ultimately transform health care in the company’s markets. This includes taking on accountability for the company’s Strategic Insights and Intelligence and provider transformation strategies.
