Phoenix, AZ

Justin Gaethje next fight: ‘The Highlight’ fights for gold Saturday at UFC 274

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIl3N_0eP3GNSB00

There is an answer to the “Justin Gaethje next fight” question, and it includes UFC lightweight gold. Because the fan-favorite king of cage violence is set to return to the Octagon on May 7 to decide who will reign supreme at the top of the 155-pound mountain.

Who will Justin Gaethje next fight be against?

“The Highlight” returns to action this spring in a highly anticipated lightweight title fight against defending champion Charles Oliveira. “Do Bronx” is currently on a 10-fight win streak and is in the midst of one of the best runs in division history. During his hot streak, he has beaten top-five talent and former champions in Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson.

How to watch Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira on May 7

  • Gaethje vs Oliveira will serve as the pay-per-view main event of UFC 274 on May 7
  • This UFC card will take place in the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • The $74.99 main card PPV will kick off at 10 pm ET exclusively on ESPN+
  • You can purchase tickets to this UFC pay-per-view here

Gaethje vs Oliveira preview

The lightweight division has long been the deepest and most talent-rich weight class in the promotion. Any time the belt is up for grabs, fight fans expect a high octane scrap between pound-for-pound level competitors. And they will get just that when Oliveira looks to defend his strap in a battle against one-time interim champ Gaethje.

  • A Clash of Bold Strikers: Gaethje is known for his striking ability, cement chin, and high pressure style. However, Oliveira is no slouch in the standup game and has also used a pressure style he used to beat some world-class fighters. The Brazilian can be more flashy on the feet, but Gaethje is the most durable fighter in the sport. This could quickly turn into a battle of wills
  • The Mat Game: There is no doubt that Oliveira is the better grappler, and unlike Gaethje, he has the skills to dominate standing or on the mat. The big question in this fight will be can the champ get Gaethje down when he eventually needs to? Only one man has been able to do that and submit the American. That was lightweight GOAT and legendary wrestler Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Bottom line: Although Oliveira has more ways to win, Gaethje’s ability to take and deal out damage is almost mythical. If this becomes a firefight and Gaethje can avoid the ground game, UFC 274 could be a short night for the champ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkBfa_0eP3GNSB00
Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Violence King: There truly are very few fighters like Gaethje in UFC history. There have been many tough fighters, or brawlers with heavy hands, but few have been able to defeat elite talent as well. The 33-year-old is a rarity for being a crushing machine with an unbreakable will, but also has the skill and fight IQ to compete with the best lightweights of his era.

  • Justin Gaethje Record: 23-3 (19 knockouts, 1 submission)
  • The lightweight division has had some talented knockout artists, but not many have been as efficient as Gaethje in dealing out KOs. In his 23 wins, 83% have come by KO.
  • Gaethje has a better knockout rate than heavyweight bombers Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. The two men many believe are the most devastating punchers in MMA history.
  • The Arizona native was a sensation from the start of his promotional run in 2017, and has main event UFC cards in seven of his nine fights.
  • Gaethje had a good bit of hype entering the promotion after having a memorable run as the World Series of Fighting lightweight champion, before they were rebranded as the PFL.
  • Gaethje has faced two former UFC and Bellator 155-pound champions during his time in the UFC
  • Several of his fights, including against Chandler, Poirier, Eddie Alvarez, and Michael Johnson, either won or were nominated for “Fight of the Year” during the 12-month period when they occurred.
Justin Gaethje’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2022, Gaethje’s net worth is estimated to be over $2 million .

