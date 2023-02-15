Justin Gaethje next fight: The ‘Violence King’ is back at UFC 286

The official Justin Gaethje next fight news is in, and “The Highlight” will be back in March looking to bounce back from his disappointing title fight loss at UFC 274 last year.

But who will the former interim lightweight champion be facing when he makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 286?

Who will Justin Gaethje next fight be against?

In a clash of two fighters in our UFC lightweight rankings top 10, Justin Gaethje will battle Rafael Fiziev in one of the featured matchups on the main card of UFC 286 on March 18. The booking will feature a pairing of two very different but equally deadly strikers in the UFC’s 155-pound division.

How to watch Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev on March 18

Gaethje vs Fiziev will take place at UFC 286 on Mar. 18

The card will emanate from the O2 Arena in London, England

UFC 286 will air exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view for a price of $74.99

The main card will kick off at 4 PM ET

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev preview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHpWNuBiywY

Gaethje vs. Fiziev has the potential to be the UFC “Fight of the Year” for 2023, due to each competitor’s outstanding striking abilities. However, they both go about their offensive attack in very different ways, which should set up a fantastic styles clash on Mar. 18.

Battle of technique: Rafael Fiziev is as technically sound a striker as there is in the division. However, he combines that with high-level athleticism, and it makes him a handful to deal with. Gaethje is double-tough, but he must not wade into his opponent’s offense fearlessly or he could get caught with something filthy he doesn’t see coming.

Intangibles: Without a doubt, this is the biggest and most challenging bout of Fiziev’s career. You can only claim elite status by beating the best, and this will be “Atman’s” chance. Gaethje has fought and beaten some of the best of his generation and can take damage as well as he can deal it out.

Those intangibles could play a major role in this battle of ranked stars.

The bottom line: However this fight goes, fans stand to gain with a bout that could start off as exciting and evolve into an all-out war that tests both men’s guts and durability. It’s a shame it won’t be five rounds.

What makes Justin Gaethje so popular?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Violence King: There truly are very few fighters like Gaethje in UFC history. There have been many tough fighters, or brawlers with heavy hands, but few have been able to defeat elite talent as well. The 33-year-old is a rarity for being a crushing machine with an unbreakable will, but also has the skill and fight IQ to compete with the best lightweights of his era.

Justin Gaethje Record: 23-4 (19 knockouts, 1 submission)

23-4 (19 knockouts, 1 submission) The lightweight division has had some talented knockout artists, but not many have been as efficient as Gaethje in dealing out KOs. In his 23 wins, 83% have come by KO.

Gaethje has a better knockout rate than heavyweight bombers Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. The two men many believe are the most devastating punchers in MMA history.

The Arizona native was a sensation from the start of his promotional run in 2017 and has main event UFC cards in seven of his nine fights.

Gaethje had a good bit of hype entering the promotion after having a memorable run as the World Series of Fighting lightweight champion before they were rebranded as the PFL.

Gaethje has faced two former UFC and Bellator 155-pound champions during his time in the UFC

Several of his fights, including against Chandler, Poirier, Eddie Alvarez, and Michael Johnson, either won or were nominated for “Fight of the Year” during the 12-month period when they occurred.

Justin Gaethje’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2022, Gaethje’s net worth is estimated to be over $2 million .

