Bigger by Ally Cribb

Clairo’s 2021 album, “Sling,” represented an expansion of sound for the singer-songwriter Claire Cottrill, who broke through online with the spare, acerbic 2017 track “Pretty Girl” and who placed herself amid the bedroom-pop firmament with her catchily introspective 2019 debut, “Immunity.” Its follow-up, which came out in July, bolstered Cottrill’s songwriting with strings and woodwinds on tracks that would often surprise with their shifting, or sustaining, of mood. The result was an album that felt timeless yet well-suited to its moment’s general mood, pairing arrangements that recalled classic folk-pop with meticulous descriptions of modern-day anxieties and the occasional disquieting sonic detail.
