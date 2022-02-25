ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 2/21: Raw starts hot with Brock Lesnar, Alpha Academy stays strong, a lost Damian Priest, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: Raw got off to a good start with the new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar coming out to introduce himself. Lesnar continues to have a blast as a babyface. Paul Heyman interrupted to inform Lesnar that he has...

www.pwtorch.com

Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington was confronted by a bunch of Russian fighters at ATT for talking smack about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that rival Colby Covington was once confronted by a group of Russian fighters due to comments he made about Khabib Nurmagomedov. This Saturday night at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally settle their differences in a mouth-watering welterweight main event. Both men are coming off the back of championship defeats to Kamaru Usman which, in itself, should serve as all the motivation they need to bounce back and make a statement in Las Vegas.
UFC
411mania.com

WWE Changes Listings for Damian Priest & Edge After Heel Turns on Raw

– While this will likely come off as little surprise to fans, PWInsider reports that WWE is now listing both Edge and Damian Priest as “heels” after their actions on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. On last night’s show, Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to win the US title, causing Priest to snap and attack Balor after the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
The Spun

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Announces His Divorce

WWE legend Hulk Hogan took to social media to confirm the rumors regarding his relationship with his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” the 2x WWE Hall of Famer announced on social media on Monday, via TMZ Sports.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Finn Balor challenges Damian Priest for the United States championship

Last Monday on WWE Raw, Damian Priest said he was looking for the next challenger for his United States championship and made it clear that the challenger would need to be of a true championship caliber. The open challenge was answered by Finn Balor, the first universal champion in the title's history, who will get his shot at Priest and the belt on Monday night's edition of Raw.
WWE
Fightful

Edge Segment Set For 2/28 WWE Raw

One week after issuing his open challenge for WrestleMania, Edge will be back on Raw to address his future. Edge is searching for his next WrestleMania moment. The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand this past Monday to remind the WWE Universe about his epic history on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history cannot be named as such without the WWE Hall of Famer on its match card.
WWE
Fightful

New United States Champion Crowned On WWE Raw, Damian Priest Snaps

Finn is Too Sweet, while Damian's left salty. Finn Balor captured his first WWE United States Championship on Monday, February 28 but his celebration was short-lived as he was immediately attacked by Damian Priest who seemed to be turning heel off the back of losing his championship. This marks the...
WWE
411mania.com

US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (2/28): WWE RAW Review, Big AEW Announcement, Lesnar Vs. Reigns To Unify Titles

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. – Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns to unify WWE and Universal Championships. Exciting news across from our friends at MANSCAPED™, just launched their fourth generation Performance Package! This ultimate...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To New AEW Announcement

Cody Rhodes has been one of the key figures in AEW ever since the company was first announced, but the three time TNT Champion has been making headlines recently because it was announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Despite the fact that Cody has left the...
WWE
ComicBook

Edge Gets His WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Turns Heel

Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the "Rated-R Superstar" to admit this is a match they've both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the "bulldog" Styles that was a world champion, not the "tag team b—" that worked with Omos for most of the last year.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/28)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus Ohio. The show will air live on the USA Network and PWMania.com will have full coverage later tonight at 8 PM EST. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight:. -Edge to address his WrestleMania future. -Damian...
WWE

