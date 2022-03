It honestly feels like Rosario Dawson has done just about everything at this point in her career. She’s starred in comedies such as Clerks II and Josie and the Pussycats as well as dramas like Rent and Seven Pounds. Of course, there’s also her stint as Claire Temple in Marvel’s Netflix shows and her work as Ahsoka Tano (who’s getting her own solo TV series). But in 2021, she took on a new gig as a judge on Go-Big Show and made it through the incredible (and outrageous) first season with flying colors. However, amid Season 2, the star has revealed the “struggle” she had to overcome during her second judging stint.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO