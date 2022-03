While a movie like “Office Space” or a show like “The Office” might be the go-to pop culture reference point when it comes to the monotony and soul-sucking nature of an office workplace — after all, they have “office” in the titles — there is something to be said just going full tilt into the metaphor and depicting the corporate world as Hell. ABC’s short-lived “Better Off Ted” did so in an irreverent way, while never quite backing down from the fact that its Veridian Dynamics was an evil, evil place. USA Network’s “Mr. Robot” had more to say beyond its depiction of E-Corp (aka “Evil Corp”), but what it had to say about corporate culture was on the ball. And Comedy Central’s twistedly pointed “Corporate” explored the drudgery of a multinational corporation called Hampton DeVille with evil embedded in the name.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO