ESPN fantasy baseball: The 2023 Draft Kit

All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2023 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball .

Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

Changing the game

Everything you need to know about our new baseball format

The Playbook: Become an expert in 9 innings

• Inning 1: How to play fantasy baseball

• Inning 2: League Formats: Which is right for you?

• Inning 3: Everything you need to know about salary-cap drafts

• Inning 4: How to create the ultimate cheat sheet

• Inning 5: Roster optimization

• Inning 6: Nine must-follow tips

• Inning 7: Staying ahead of league trends

• Inning 8: Using advanced stats to get ahead

• Inning 9: Mastering the 2023 player pool

Advice from our experts

• Cockcroft: 10 "busts" to avoid in 2023

• Cockcroft: 20 sleepers to target in 2023

• Bell: Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom highlight injuries of note

• Karabell: The DO NOT DRAFT list

• Fantasy roundtable: Are the new rules working yet?

• Karabell: The DO DRAFT list

• McDaniel: Top fantasy baseball prospects for 2023

• Zola: The state of steals in 2023

• Zola: Impact of the new shift rules

• Karabell: Bold NL predictions

• Karabell: Bold AL predictions

• Kings of Command: Cockcroft's nine pitchers who could break out in 2023

• Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 pitcher?

• Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 hitter?

• Zola: Impact of the balanced schedule

Mock drafts

• Mock draft: 10-team ESPN standard roto (3/7)

• Mock draft: 10-team ESPN standard points (2/14)

• Tout Wars 15-team mixed expert league draft

Rankings and cheat sheets

• Cockcroft: Points-league rankings

• Karabell: Head-to-head categories/rotisserie rankings

• Cheat Sheet Central

• Custom Dollar Value Generator

• Cockcroft: How to use the Custom Dollar Value Generator

Roster-building essentials

• 2023 Player Projections and Outlooks

• "Hot stove" free agent and player movement tracker

• Live Draft Results

• Closer depth chart

• MLB depth charts

For Dynasty Leaguers

• Dynasty Top 300

From The Archives:

From 2020 : Dynasty league strategy: How to build a perennial contender

• From 2020 Karabell's Dos and Don'ts of drafting

• From 2020 How to mock draft like a pro

• From 2020 The lost art of shadow-mocking

• From 2020 How to optimize your roster for stolen bases

• From 2020 Fantasy baseball's lasting legacy

• From 2020 Project "GOAT" celebrates 40 years of fantasy baseball