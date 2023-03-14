Open in App
ESPN

ESPN fantasy baseball: The 2023 Draft Kit

By ESPN Fantasy,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myJ0N_0eOzjEov00

All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2023 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball .

Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

Changing the game

Everything you need to know about our new baseball format

The Playbook: Become an expert in 9 innings

Inning 1: How to play fantasy baseball

Inning 2: League Formats: Which is right for you?

Inning 3: Everything you need to know about salary-cap drafts

Inning 4: How to create the ultimate cheat sheet

Inning 5: Roster optimization

Inning 6: Nine must-follow tips

Inning 7: Staying ahead of league trends

Inning 8: Using advanced stats to get ahead

Inning 9: Mastering the 2023 player pool

Advice from our experts

Cockcroft: 10 "busts" to avoid in 2023

Cockcroft: 20 sleepers to target in 2023

Bell: Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom highlight injuries of note

Karabell: The DO NOT DRAFT list

Fantasy roundtable: Are the new rules working yet?

Karabell: The DO DRAFT list

McDaniel: Top fantasy baseball prospects for 2023

Zola: The state of steals in 2023

Zola: Impact of the new shift rules

Karabell: Bold NL predictions

Karabell: Bold AL predictions

Kings of Command: Cockcroft's nine pitchers who could break out in 2023

Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 pitcher?

Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 hitter?

Zola: Impact of the balanced schedule

Mock drafts

Mock draft: 10-team ESPN standard roto (3/7)

Mock draft: 10-team ESPN standard points (2/14)

Tout Wars 15-team mixed expert league draft

Rankings and cheat sheets

Cockcroft: Points-league rankings

Karabell: Head-to-head categories/rotisserie rankings

Cheat Sheet Central

Custom Dollar Value Generator

Cockcroft: How to use the Custom Dollar Value Generator

Roster-building essentials

2023 Player Projections and Outlooks

"Hot stove" free agent and player movement tracker

Live Draft Results

Closer depth chart

MLB depth charts

For Dynasty Leaguers

Dynasty Top 300

From The Archives:

From 2020 : Dynasty league strategy: How to build a perennial contender

From 2020 Karabell's Dos and Don'ts of drafting

From 2020 How to mock draft like a pro

From 2020 The lost art of shadow-mocking

From 2020 How to optimize your roster for stolen bases

From 2020 Fantasy baseball's lasting legacy

From 2020 Project "GOAT" celebrates 40 years of fantasy baseball

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
8-seed Rebels score stunning upset of 1-seed Stanford
Stanford, CA9 hours ago
XFL Week 5: Highlights, game recaps, top players, news
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT1 day ago
Nebraska RB Anthony Grant suspended for start of spring practice
Lincoln, NE1 hour ago
John Calipari says playing for UK 'not for everybody' because of expectations
Lexington, KY16 hours ago
Venezuela's Jose Altuve exits after 96 mph fastball hits hand
Houston, TX1 day ago
Eastbay was more than just a magazine for basketball players
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
NCAA tournament: Gonzaga relishes rare under-the-radar role
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz reclaims No. 1 with Indian Wells win vs. Daniil Medvedev
Indian Wells, CA14 hours ago
Source: Lions agree to 1-year deal with C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
Sources: Georgetown expected to hire Providence's Ed Cooley
Providence, RI20 minutes ago
Lakers put away Magic behind Austin Reaves' career-high 35
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Texans reach $75M extension with LT Laremy Tunsil, sources say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Why Ravens' Lamar Jackson makes sense for Colts
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy