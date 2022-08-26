Max Holloway next fight: Who will be ‘Blessed’ next by the featherweight great?

Some Max Holloway next fight news might be on hold until the fall, after “Blessed’s” third straight loss to Alexander Volkanoski at UFC 276 . However, the Hawaiian won’t be away for long, and when he returns there is a bevy of opponent options, especially in the lightweight division.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Max Holloway next fight opponent options?

An amazing factoid about Holloway is that despite a long and prestigious history in the sport, he is still only 30 years old. The former featherweight king still has a lot of mileage left on his fighting tires and a move up in weight is a serious possibility to make some fun fights. That is why bouts with Brian Ortega, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor make sense next.

Rematch: The first clash between Holloway and Ortega was a war the Hawaiian at times dominated in. A runback with both men a little older and a little different would be a worthwhile option for both with them sitting firmly outside the title picture.

The first clash between Holloway and Ortega was a war the Hawaiian at times dominated in. A runback with both men a little older and a little different would be a worthwhile option for both with them sitting firmly outside the title picture. Mr. Highlight: Gaethje won’t be in the title picture for a while, but he is a star at lightweight. If Holloway wants a fast route to title contention, a scrap with a striking beast and recent championship challenger makes sense.

Gaethje won’t be in the title picture for a while, but he is a star at lightweight. If Holloway wants a fast route to title contention, a scrap with a striking beast and recent championship challenger makes sense. Notorious: This would be a rematch almost a decade in the making. It may happen 25 pounds higher than the original weight but it would be a striking delight fight fans would salivate to get to see.

Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski 3 recap

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The final bout in the trilogy between Holloway and Volkanovski was expected to be another battle for the ages. However, in the end, it became a showcase of the elite mastery of the champion and a definitive end to the pair’s long-time rivalry.

What happened: From the first round to the final minutes, Volkanovski was the better fight on July 2. He had faster hands, better footwork, and was damn near technically perfect. As game as “Blessed” was throughout, he seemed a step or two behind the featherweight king all night in the most lopsided fight of the trilogy.

The fallout: The war between Holloway and Volkanovski is officially over. There is no reason for or desire to see the fourth bout. “The Great” is simply the better fighter and nothing will change that to the dismay of Holloway supporters.

The roadmap: While the loss was a major setback, the Hawaiian remains a major star in the sport and has several productive years ahead of him. Look for a possible move to lightweight and pursuit of fun money fights.

What makes Max Holloway so popular?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the greatness of Jose Aldo before him, many observers of the sport view Holloway as the greatest featherweight fighter in UFC history. Although Volkanovski may go on to usurp his place in history eventually, “Blessed’s” resume speaks for itself. And he will only add to it with many prime years still ahead of him.

The Best Boxer in MMA: Although Holloway is a complete fighter, he is a featherweight legend for his elite-level striking and the boxing he has often proclaimed as the best in the UFC.

Max Holloway record: 23-7 (10 knockouts, 2 submissions)

23-7 (10 knockouts, 2 submissions) Over 25 fights in the top MMA promotion in the world, Holloway has compiled a 19-6 record. Eight of those matchups were title fights.

Holloway earned the moniker of UFC featherweight GOAT from his decisive victories over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar , current 155-pound titlist Charles Oliveira , and Aldo (twice).

His record is far from perfect but it has taken elite-level talent to beat him. All but one of his seven losses in the Octagon game against former or current UFC champions.

Hawaiian MMA great BJ Penn was long seen as the greatest fighter to ever come out of “The Aloha State.” However, Holloway has surpassed Penn’s notoriety and become the face of Pacific Islands cage fighting.

Max Holloway’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2022, Holloway’s net worth is estimated to be over $2 million .

More must-reads: