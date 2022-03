The Florida A&M University Office of the Provost and College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities present The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra in Concert in Concert. The concert is one of the university’s major artistic events that welcomes guests back to The Hill since the on-set of the pandemic. This signature performance is part of an evening of celebration honoring the 2020 Enshrinement Class of the CSSAH Gallery of Distinction. Barnhart was enshrined into the CSSAH Gallery of Distinction in 2017. FAQs to Display on Page We look forward to welcoming you back to The Hill!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO