ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Bad Sign For WrestleMania From Monday Night Raw

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey have a plan…maybe? We are less than forty days away from WrestleMania 38 and that means most of the card should either already be announced or ready to be announced. That is in theory at least, but WWE does not exactly work that way these days. There have been a...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 4

NPRAYER4ALL
4d ago

WWE has 0 clue how to use the talent they have! They insist on doing it their way instead of giving fans what they want! I guess in their delirium…that’s what’s best for business?🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply(1)
2
Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Why WWE Star Has Been Missing From TV

It could have worked. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit tricky to find something for everyone to do. That can create quite a few problems and some of them seem to involve WWE just not having any kind of an idea to give to a wrestler. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again and has been the case for the last several months now.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Monday Night Raw#Combat#Wrestlevotes#Wm#Msg
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Confirms the Season 5 ‘Rumors Are True’

It is a happy day for fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” with one of its biggest stars declaring season five is a go. Forrie J. Smith, who “Yellowstone” fans know as senior Ranch Hand Lloyd Pearce, recently shared an update via social media. Smith, who has been with the series since the very beginning, says the “rumors are true” about the return of the hit show. Much like the show’s robust fanbase, Smith’s excitement for the upcoming fifth season is obvious.
TV SERIES
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother' Winner Miesha Tate Apologizes to Shanna Moakler: 'I Made a Mistake' (Exclusive)

Professional fighter Miesha Tate has a lot to say about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Tate, who won the third season of the competition, found herself in the midst of most of the drama and action in the house. In particular, Tate was at the center of a dilemma with Shanna Moakler, leading her to make some controversial comments about the reality star. After leaving the house, Tate had time to reflect on everything that went down and told PopCulture.com exclusively that she wants to take "responsibility" for what she said during her time in the competition.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bobby Lashley ousted from Madison Square Garden event

According to the latest announcements for the event at the MSG to be held shortly by WWE, current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar no longer has an opponent for the event, as Bobby Lashley has been officially removed from the card, probably due to his injury that will keep him out for a while.
WWE
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather gets meme treatment for ridiculous look at NBA game

Floyd Mayweather may not have worn quite enough bling to the Miami Heat game over the weekend. The legendary boxer attended the Heat’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. Mayweather was totally iced out with what appeared to be no fewer than 187 chains around his neck.
NBA
ComicBook

WWE's Bobby Lashley Reportedly Trying to Get Cleared for WrestleMania

The road to WrestleMania has begun, but unfortunately, Bobby Lashley is no longer along for the ride...at least as of now. Lashley has been dealing with an injury since the royal Rumble, and reports indicated that he would be getting shoulder surgery, which would put him out of action for at least four months. A new report from Ringside News however says that Lashley is trying to get medically cleared "not only for MSG but for WrestleMania", so it seems there's a chance he might show up at the biggest WWE show of the year.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Doudrop Talks Challenges of Becky Lynch Match at Royal Rumble

Doudrop has been in the title hunt quite a bit this year already, with impressive matches at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber back to back. At the Rumble, she faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, and at Elimination Chamber she was vying for the chance to take on Becky at WrestleMania. That Rumble match was pretty surreal for a couple of reasons, including when the WrestleMania sign caught fire, and in a new interview with El Brunch de WWE she talked about the match against Becky and the challenges the night presented, including the aforementioned sign and colliding in a heel vs heel match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy