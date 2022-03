Skibadee, a popular MC and among the pioneers of drum 'n' bass, has passed away at the age of 54. The MC's death was confirmed through his official Facebook page, with his family writing, "Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born i unfortunately come some with sad news to say that skibadee has passed away, as a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace."

