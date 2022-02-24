ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

John G. Barreiro

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
John G. Barreiro, 74, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born in Newark, NJ to his parents, the late Gumersindo and Sara Barreiro, and raised there with his two sisters, Sally Galasso and Irene Dopazo (both predeceased). John married his best friend and love of his life, Christine. They moved to the shore area, residing in Seaside Park for several years and later moving to Point Pleasant Beach to raise their family together. John is survived by his loving wife, Christine, their two children, Matthew and Tina, his grandchildren, Logan and Quill, and dog, Ella. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he worked as an IT specialist for AT&T Bell Labs where he was also an active member of IBEW Local 827 until retirement. John had an inquisitive mind and enjoyed fixing and tinkering with just about anything electrical, especially computers. This led him to have many areas of expertise and to become a go-to handyman for family and friends. He was happiest when he was with his family. With a spirit for adventure, John loved sharing his appreciation for nature and music with his children, whether spelunking, hunting for fossils, going to concerts, or bodysurfing at the beach. Fun-loving and humorous, he was known for his infectious smile and accompanying hearty laugh, which brightened everyone’s day. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed immensely. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 25 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. (Facial coverings are requested.) In lieu of flowers, please remember John by donating to your favorite charity. For online condolences to the family please visit http://www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Star News Group

Edward G. Kenny

Edward G. Kenny (“Ned”), 77, of Wall, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, February 20, at home surrounded by his family. He lived a life filled with love and faith, in service to his family, friends, and neighbors. Ned was born in Brooklyn, New York, to John and Eugenie Kenny, and was the second son of five siblings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Star News Group

Joseph P. Rabadeau

Joseph P. Rabadeau, 65, died after a brief battle with COVID19 on February 18, 2022. Joe leaves behind his sons Brian and Jake, his brother Jerry, sister Mary Rabadeau, his nephew Russ Rabadeau and niece Lauren Bollinger and 2 grand nieces and 2 grand nephews. Joe was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and attended Blessed Sacrament Grammar School and St.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Star News Group

Plunging for a cause

Freezing cold plunges into the ocean can be restorative and provide many health benefits, but most of the 2022 plunge participants did not do their annual plunge for themselves.  The 2022 cold winter season provided an outlet for several local organizations to fundraise for their worthy causes. In total, four local plunges raised an estimated $450,000 for various organizations including the LADACIN Network, Local Initiative For Troops [LIFT] Fund for Veterans at Coastal Habitat for Humanity, Elks Camp Moore and Joan Dancy and PALS [People with ALS] and Stay Tough, Fight Hard foundations.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Robert Joseph Billy

Robert Joseph Billy embodied everything that is good and bright in this world. Everyone who knew him loved him. He left this world on January 20, 2022, far too soon. His passing has left an immeasurable hole in the hearts of his family and friends. Born on December 4, 1972 Rob grew up in Point Pleasant, NJ.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside Park, NJ
Newark, NJ
Obituaries
City
Newark, NJ
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Star News Group

Local tavern raises money for elementary school

BRADLEY BEACH — The town came out in full force on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to support  Bradley Beach Elementary School’s eighth-grade class trip to Washington D.C.  The fundraiser, held at D’Arcy’s Tavern at 310 Main St., donated a portion of the proceeds collected that night into funding the rising costs of the graduating class trip.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

George Metz

George Metz, 79, of Neptune City, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022. George was born on March 8, 1942 in Newark. After graduating from Manasquan High School in 1960 as a future Hall of Fame member for football, he joined the United States Coast Guard Reserve. While serving for 9 years he began a career in automotive repair and carpentry and was an owner operator of George’s Auto Garage.
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
Star News Group

Gregg DeRose

Our family lost our brother, father and friend, Gregg DeRose, 67, on January 28. He passed away in his Ocean Grove home filled with his 2000+ books, CDs and movies, stacks of New York Times crossword puzzles and his sweet cat, BeeBee. Gregg grew up in Ocean Grove, raised a family in Brielle and returned to Ocean Grove for the last 10 years of his life.
BRIELLE, NJ
Star News Group

Volunteer models sought for April 10 seniors’ fashion show

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Golden Gulls Senior Committee has announced that it will host an Easter fashion show on Sunday, April 10. The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Elks lodge, located on Arnold Avenue  The committee is currently seeking volunteers, ages 65 and older, to serve as models for the fashions that will be featured during the show.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy