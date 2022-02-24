John G. Barreiro
John G. Barreiro, 74, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born in Newark, NJ to his parents, the late Gumersindo and Sara Barreiro, and raised there with his two sisters, Sally Galasso and Irene Dopazo (both predeceased). John married his best friend and love of his life, Christine. They moved to the shore area, residing in Seaside Park for several years and later moving to Point Pleasant Beach to raise their family together. John is survived by his loving wife, Christine, their two children, Matthew and Tina, his grandchildren, Logan and Quill, and dog, Ella. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he worked as an IT specialist for AT&T Bell Labs where he was also an active member of IBEW Local 827 until retirement. John had an inquisitive mind and enjoyed fixing and tinkering with just about anything electrical, especially computers. This led him to have many areas of expertise and to become a go-to handyman for family and friends. He was happiest when he was with his family. With a spirit for adventure, John loved sharing his appreciation for nature and music with his children, whether spelunking, hunting for fossils, going to concerts, or bodysurfing at the beach. Fun-loving and humorous, he was known for his infectious smile and accompanying hearty laugh, which brightened everyone’s day. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed immensely. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 25 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. (Facial coverings are requested.) In lieu of flowers, please remember John by donating to your favorite charity. For online condolences to the family please visit http://www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
