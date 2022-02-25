ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Streaming: An Artist and His Muse Return with “Parallel Mothers”

By noah Gittell
ryerecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar and actress Penelope Cruz comprise one of the most fruitful creative partnerships of our time. They’ve made seven movies together, some of which are great and none of which are bad. “Parallel Mothers,” their latest endeavor, comes close to greatness, but even when...

