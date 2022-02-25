Now Streaming: An Artist and His Muse Return with “Parallel Mothers”

This drama racked up Oscar nominations recently, with nods for best picture, director, the four lead actors, and everything from sound to cinematography. And they are all deserved noms, because this is certainly one of the best movies of the year. “The Power of the Dog” is a simmering but deeply effective drama by director Jane Campion. Benedict Cumberbatch plays bullying cowboy Phil, who runs a ranch in 1920s Montana with his kind, passive brother George (Jesse Plemons). When George becomes engaged, Phil turns his anger on the fiancée, Rose (a career-best Kirsten Dunst); he torments her to the point that she seeks solace in liquor, and lots of it. Phil also picks on the woman’s grown son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), but that becomes a more complicated relationship. Phil’s secret history is slowly revealed. One more thing: If you can see this movie on the big screen, please do; the scenery and cinematography are epic.

